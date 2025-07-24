NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 22: New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe prepares to tend to the bench prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center on January 22, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.

Under coach Sheldon Keefe, the New Jersey Devils scored less but played smarter. Their 2.39 goals per hour at even strength marked a drop, yet the team's defense got better.

Star player Timo Meier's shots fell off sharply. He fired 238 pucks on net from 525 tries: way down from his 327 hits on 599 shots the year before. His goals sank to 26 from 40.

The team's scoring needed a boost from its backup players. They fixed this by signing three new faces: Evgenii Dadonov scored 1.65 points per hour, Connor Brown added 1.6, while Russian star Arseni Gritsyuk brought in nearly three points per hour in his home league.

The stars still shone bright in the new plan. Jack Hughes kept up his hot streak with 2.08 points per hour. Not to be outdone, Jesper Bratt led all players, scoring 2.28 points each hour at full strength.

The push for better defense worked out well. Meier stood out with numbers 12.31% above team average. When he skated with Hischier, they scored twice as much as their foes.

The team's special teams unit packed a punch. Hughes struck for 1.01 goals per hour, while Hischier hit 1.06 and Bratt added 0.67. Fresh face Gritsyuk proved his worth with 14 goals in just 49 games back in Russia.

Third-line center Cody Glass showed flashes of skill. He put up strong numbers, 2.05 points per hour, before an injury cut his season short. His return could give the team more scoring punch.