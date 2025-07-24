Devils’ Draft Pick Yegorov Posts Strong .927 Save Percentage in First College Season

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – APRIL 12: Mikhail Yegorov #40 of the Boston University Terriers reacts after allowing goal against the Western Michigan University Broncos in the first period of the NCAA Men’s Division One National Championship at Enterprise Center on April 12, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri.

At Boston University, first-year netminder Mikhail Yegorov stopped pucks at an elite .927 rate through 18 games this season. The New Jersey Devils' pick seized control between the pipes after starting his year in junior hockey.

"My parents always told me that if I played hockey well, I could potentially come over to North America and get a great education, and now I'm at Boston University," said Yegorov, according to NHL.com. "I wanted to be in North America as fast as possible and just start climbing that ladder."

The tall Russian stands 6-foot-5 and tips the scales at 180 pounds. His college debut came in late January against BC, where he blocked 23 shots in a close 2-0 defeat.

BU coach Jay Pandolfo didn't hold back praise. "We didn't know exactly what to expect. We knew he was going to come in and compete, and we were going to give him an opportunity, but we didn't know he'd be able to do what he did," said Pandolfo to NHL.com.

The skilled stopper won five games right out of the gate. His standout play earned him top goalie honors at the Beanpot, where he turned away nearly every shot. Through two intense matches, he stopped 69 of 71 attempts.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald noticed the buzz. "His name came up at the trade deadline and we know we have a good one there," said Fitzgerald to NHL.com.

Before BU, he faced over 1,200 shots in junior hockey. His path to America started in 2023 after time in Russia's youth ranks.

In the classroom, Yegorov tackles eco-mathematics. "It was called Homeland Security, and people started calling me a Russian spy after that," he said with a smile to NHL.com. "But I'm majoring in Eco-mathematics. I like math."