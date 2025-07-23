Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Total

The Yankees and Blue Jays send the big guns to the mound in tonight's series finale, with both teams looking to gain ground in the tight AL East race. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre.

New York (56–45) got their first win against Toronto (59–42) last night thanks to Ben Rice's tie-breaking home run in the top of the ninth. The season series is currently 5-1 in the Blue Jays' favor, with another three-game set looming in September.

Today's rubber match features a marquee pitching duel between Max Fried (11–3, 2.43 ERA) and Chris Bassitt (10–4, 3.89). Fried has been dominant for New York since arriving from Atlanta, holding opponents to a .216 average over 122 innings. Bassitt, meanwhile, has given up just one run over his past 13 innings.

Aaron Judge continues to carry the Yankees' offense, leading the league with 36 home runs, 82 RBI, and a .346 average. The Blue Jays counter with a more balanced attack, including George Springer (17 HR) and Bo Bichette (57 RBI), while catcher Alejandro Kirk leads the team with a .304 average.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+122)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline

Yankees -136

Blue Jays +118

Total

Over 8.5 (-104)

Under 8.5 (-112)

The above data was collected on July 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees are 1-5 in their last six games against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are 11-1 in their last 12 games at home.

The total has gone over in 14 of the Yankees' last 19 games.

The total has gone over in 13 of the Blue Jays' past 18 games against the Yankees.

The Yankees are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 2-3 on the road.

The Blue Jays are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 5-0 at home..

Yankees vs Blue Jays Injury Reports

Yankees

Ryan Yarbrough, SP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Luis Gil, SP — 60-day IL (lat).

Yerry De los Santos, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Fernando Cruz, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Blue Jays

Andres Gimenez, 2B — 10-day IL (ankle).

Alek Manoah, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Daulton Varsho, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Bowden Francis, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees vs Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

"The Yankees are going to get the nod from oddsmakers because they're the Yankees and Fried is on the mound. However, we're getting plus money to back the hottest team in baseball in the Blue Jays, a team that's lost just four games since June 29. Fried has also allowed 15 hits and 10 earned runs in his last 14 innings .... In 64 home innings, Bassitt has a 2.53 ERA. Give me the Blue Jays and the plus money." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"The Yankees' depth and bullpen edge give them a late-game advantage over the Blue Jays in this closely matched showdown. With Fried pitching effectively and timely hitting from their lineup, New York should have enough to close it out. Expect a tense finish. Take the Yankees to win the game and the series. Final Score Prediction: New York Yankees win 4-2." — Ricky MacKenzie, Picks and Parlays