Los Angeles Angels vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Los Angeles Angels will wrap up their road trip with a series finale against the New York Mets this afternoon. The first two games of the three-game set were surprisingly competitive, but the Mets managed to eke out a couple of wins, largely thanks to excellent performances from their entire pitching staff.

Avoiding a sweep will not be easy for Los Angeles, given the uncertainty around its starting pitching situation. Manager Ron Washington has not announced a starter for this contest, introducing the possibility of a bullpen game. That is a horrifying proposition for Los Angeles fans, seeing as the Angels' bullpen is one of the worst in the MLB by every major pitching metric. The Mets should be licking their chops if the bullpen is tasked with all nine innings of trouble here.

Luckily, the Mets have an established starter on the bump for this game. Sean Manaea will make only his second start of the season following a long recovery from an elbow injury, further strengthening an already elite New York rotation. There will certainly be some rust for Manaea to shake off in this start, but he will have the advantage of facing a Los Angeles lineup that struggles to hit left-handed pitching, as shown by the fact that its numbers drop across the board against southpaws.

Spread

Angels +1.5 (-135)

Mets -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline

Angels +150

Mets -175

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-120)

UNDER 8.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on July 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Angels vs Mets Betting Trends

The Angels are 29-21 ATS as road underdogs.

The Angels are 18-14 ATS against National League opponents.

The UNDER is 29-24-1 when Los Angeles plays on the road.

The Mets are 13-22 ATS against American League opponents.

The Mets are 25-27 ATS when playing at home.

The UNDER is 26-24-2 when New York plays in Citi Field.

Angels vs Mets Injury Reports

Los Angeles Angels

Christian Moore, 2B - Out.

Robert Stephenson, RP - Out.

Hunter Strickland, RP - Out.

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Jose Butto, RP - Out.

Angels vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Mark Ruelle of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Mets have been phenomenal at home this season, with a mark of 35-16 heading into Tuesday night's game. The Mets have also been solid during the day, at 22-18. The Angels, on the other hand, are 25-28 on the road this season and just 10-21 during the day. The Angels will have to utilize their bullpen heavily on Wednesday, even if former starter Detmers gets the call. Detmers has pitched exclusively out of the pen this season and can't be expected to go deep into this game at this point.