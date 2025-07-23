Jets’ Jermaine Johnson Looking at Make-or-Break 2025 Season After Achilles Recovery

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 15: Jermaine Johnson #11 of the New York Jets is carted off the field during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson starts 2025 camp on Active/PUP while working back from last year's Achilles tear.

Unlike teammates Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, who secured fresh deals, Johnson's contract talks remain on ice. Yet coach Aaron Glenn sees him suiting up for the season opener.

His injury in Week 2 last year cut short what looked like a breakout run. Before getting hurt, the 26-year-old had turned heads with 7.5 sacks and 16 hits on opposing quarterbacks: stats that earned him his first Pro Bowl nod.

By picking up his fifth-year option, the Jets kept Johnson through 2026. This move gives everyone time to watch his comeback and set his market value.

"Johnson ... is expected to be ready for Week 1," said head coach Aaron Glenn, according to The Jet Press.

The ex-Florida State star must now show he still has what it takes. His play in 2025 might decide if he stays in New York long-term.

GM Darren Mougey likes keeping star players around. Still, the front office wants proof that Johnson's back to full strength before talking money.

While Gardner and Wilson cashed in this year, Johnson's path looks trickier. A strong return could mean a new deal: though maybe not as sweet as his draft mates got.

On July 19, the Jets moved Johnson to Active/PUP. He can practice once doctors say he's ready, giving the team options during his final recovery steps.