Yankees Feeling Pressure After Another Loss to Jays

The Yankees dropped to 2-6 against the Jays this season, including losing five in a row to them.

Michael Cohen
Vlad Gurrero Jr. (R) celebrates with teammates after another win over the Yanks.

TORONTO, ON – JULY 21: Addison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 after the game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on July 21, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The pressure on the New York Yankees was ratcheted up last night as the Toronto Blue Jays took full advantage of a pair of Yankees' errors en route to a 4-1 victory, and a four-game lead in the AL East.

Talk about pressure.

The Bronx Bombers carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning on Monday, when the game totally imploded.

It all started when Carlos Rodon walked Yankee-killer George Springer to lead things off. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a single, and Bo Bichette doubled, driving in both runners to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.

It only got worse from there as a throwing error by third baseman Oswald Peraza on a grounder by Myles Straw allowed Bichette to score. A batter later, Straw scored on a throwing error by shortstop Anthony Volpe when he couldn't properly field a ground ball by Leo Jimenez.

Volpe's tough season was only compounded by an 0-for-3 at the plate. His average is now at .214. Manager Aaron Boone defended Volpe in the postgame, saying his issues at short have only been a "few extra errors."

Volpe isn't alone.

Peraza, who went 1-for-3 at the dish and is hitting .150 on the year, had to field a question from a reporter about being replaced at the deadline with another third baseman.

It's not just Volpe and Peraza; the Yankee lineup limped the rest of the way Monday as Kevin Gausman shut them down over seven innings of four-hit ball.

The Blue Jays are now 6-2 against the Yankees this season. New York dropped to 10-17 against AL East opponents this year. That is by far the worst intra-division record in the AL East.

With a little over a week til the trade deadline, the Yankees need help and a change in narrative.

METS FANS TAKE DEEP BREATH

As far as the other team in town, at least Mets fans can take a deep sigh of relief this morning. The Mets stormed back from a 5-2 deficit to the L.A. Angels, winning 7-5 last night at Citi Field.

A two-run single by Juan Soto tied it in the eighth inning. The Mets took the lead on a throwing error by Yuan Moncada, allowing Brett Baty to score.

Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the ninth, including blowing away Angels star Mike Trout on three-straight pitches.

Aaron BooneAnthony VolpeNew York YankeesToronto Blue Jays
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
