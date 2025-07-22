Yankees Feeling Pressure After Another Loss to Jays
The Yankees dropped to 2-6 against the Jays this season, including losing five in a row to them.
The pressure on the New York Yankees was ratcheted up last night as the Toronto Blue Jays took full advantage of a pair of Yankees' errors en route to a 4-1 victory, and a four-game lead in the AL East.
Talk about pressure.
The Bronx Bombers carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning on Monday, when the game totally imploded.
It all started when Carlos Rodon walked Yankee-killer George Springer to lead things off. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a single, and Bo Bichette doubled, driving in both runners to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.
It only got worse from there as a throwing error by third baseman Oswald Peraza on a grounder by Myles Straw allowed Bichette to score. A batter later, Straw scored on a throwing error by shortstop Anthony Volpe when he couldn't properly field a ground ball by Leo Jimenez.
Volpe's tough season was only compounded by an 0-for-3 at the plate. His average is now at .214. Manager Aaron Boone defended Volpe in the postgame, saying his issues at short have only been a "few extra errors."
Volpe isn't alone.
Peraza, who went 1-for-3 at the dish and is hitting .150 on the year, had to field a question from a reporter about being replaced at the deadline with another third baseman.
It's not just Volpe and Peraza; the Yankee lineup limped the rest of the way Monday as Kevin Gausman shut them down over seven innings of four-hit ball.
The Blue Jays are now 6-2 against the Yankees this season. New York dropped to 10-17 against AL East opponents this year. That is by far the worst intra-division record in the AL East.
With a little over a week til the trade deadline, the Yankees need help and a change in narrative.
METS FANS TAKE DEEP BREATH
As far as the other team in town, at least Mets fans can take a deep sigh of relief this morning. The Mets stormed back from a 5-2 deficit to the L.A. Angels, winning 7-5 last night at Citi Field.
A two-run single by Juan Soto tied it in the eighth inning. The Mets took the lead on a throwing error by Yuan Moncada, allowing Brett Baty to score.
Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the ninth, including blowing away Angels star Mike Trout on three-straight pitches.