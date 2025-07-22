Yankees Feeling Pressure After Another Loss to Jays

TORONTO, ON – JULY 21: Addison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 after the game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on July 21, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The pressure on the New York Yankees was ratcheted up last night as the Toronto Blue Jays took full advantage of a pair of Yankees' errors en route to a 4-1 victory, and a four-game lead in the AL East.

Talk about pressure.

The Bronx Bombers carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning on Monday, when the game totally imploded.

It all started when Carlos Rodon walked Yankee-killer George Springer to lead things off. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a single, and Bo Bichette doubled, driving in both runners to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.

It only got worse from there as a throwing error by third baseman Oswald Peraza on a grounder by Myles Straw allowed Bichette to score. A batter later, Straw scored on a throwing error by shortstop Anthony Volpe when he couldn't properly field a ground ball by Leo Jimenez.

Volpe's tough season was only compounded by an 0-for-3 at the plate. His average is now at .214. Manager Aaron Boone defended Volpe in the postgame, saying his issues at short have only been a "few extra errors."

Volpe isn't alone.

Peraza, who went 1-for-3 at the dish and is hitting .150 on the year, had to field a question from a reporter about being replaced at the deadline with another third baseman.

It's not just Volpe and Peraza; the Yankee lineup limped the rest of the way Monday as Kevin Gausman shut them down over seven innings of four-hit ball.

The Blue Jays are now 6-2 against the Yankees this season. New York dropped to 10-17 against AL East opponents this year. That is by far the worst intra-division record in the AL East.

With a little over a week til the trade deadline, the Yankees need help and a change in narrative.

METS FANS TAKE DEEP BREATH

As far as the other team in town, at least Mets fans can take a deep sigh of relief this morning. The Mets stormed back from a 5-2 deficit to the L.A. Angels, winning 7-5 last night at Citi Field.

A two-run single by Juan Soto tied it in the eighth inning. The Mets took the lead on a throwing error by Yuan Moncada, allowing Brett Baty to score.