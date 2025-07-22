New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Totals

It is not often that a midseason series carries as much importance as this one. The New York Yankees held onto first place in the AL East for almost the entirety of the first half of the season, but a late surge from the Toronto Blue Jays saw the latter steal away first place. Now, with a victory over New York yesterday, the Blue Jays hold a four-game lead over their divisional rival. Toronto has won four straight, and it will look to keep the good times rolling here.

A handful of injuries to New York's starting pitching rotation have Cam Schlittler slated to take the mound tonight. The 24-year-old has made a single start in his MLB career, a five-inning showing against the Seattle Mariners in which Schlittler gave up three runs. The sample size is tiny, but the Blue Jays present a significantly stiffer challenge than the Mariners do, indicating that the youngster might be in for a tough outing in a big game.

It would be hard for Toronto's starter not to have a huge experience advantage over Schlittler, but the fact that Max Scherzer is on the bump really emphasizes the difference between the two. Scherzer is 40 years old now, and the wear and tear that comes with 17 years of professional baseball have piled up, forcing Scherzer to miss all but five appearances in 2025. Those starts were not particularly good, as evidenced by the righty's 4.70 ERA. However, Scherzer's best appearance of the season came against the Yankees, when he held them to two runs over five innings of work. He will look to replicate that outing tonight.

Spread

Yankees +1.5 (-181)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline

Yankees +112

Blue Jays -123

Totals

Over 9 (-107)

Under 9 (-110)

*The above data was collected on July 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees are 46-54 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 21-30 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 15-11-1 when New York plays an AL East opponent.

The Blue Jays are 59-41 ATS this year.

The Blue Jays are 35-23 ATS in games following a win.

The over is 31-20-1 when Toronto plays at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Fernando Cruz, RP - Out

Mark Leiter Jr., - Out

Toronto Blue Jays

Andres Giminez, 2B - Out

Daulton Varsho, CF - Out

Yimi Garcia, RP - Out

Yankees vs Blue Jays Predictions and Picks