New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The New York Mets earned a sterling comeback win over the Los Angeles Angels in yesterday's series opener at Citi Field. The Mets took advantage of the Angels' shaky fielding to rally from three runs behind and produce a late 5-5 deadlock, broken by Juan Soto's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

New York will try to clinch a series win in this evening's middle match with Los Angeles, set to begin at 7:10 p.m. EST.

The Mets' favorable odds to win show bookmakers' fondness for P Frankie Montas against visiting starter Kyle Hendricks, who has faded with seven runs allowed in his last nine innings of work.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+116)

Angels +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Mets -167

Angels +146

Total

OVER 9.5 (+109)

UNDER 9.5 (-116)

*The above data was collected on July 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Trends

New York is 11-8 in interleague ball games this season.

The total has gone over in 10 of the LA Angels' last 11 games.

Totals have gone under in six of the last eight Mets-Angels games.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels Injury Reports

New York Mets

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 60-day IL with a tibia bruise.

Relief pitcher AJ Minter is out for the season following lat surgery.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a fractured left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 60-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

Relief pitcher Max Kranick is undergoing surgery for an elbow injury.

Relief pitcher Dedniel Nunez is out following elbow surgery.

Los Angeles Angels

Utility player Chris Taylor is on MiLB rehab duty following a left-hand fracture.

Relief pitcher Hunter Strickland is on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Second baseman Christian Moore is out until late July with a left thumb strain.

Relief pitcher Ben Joyce is out for the season following right shoulder surgery.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon is out until the fall following left hip surgery.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels Predictions and Picks

Brett Baty was a bigger hero than Soto in the first Mets-Angels contest, slugging a two-run homer before stopping a key Angels rally with a nice play from third base, and scoring the winning run. Baty is exemplary of the Mets' scrappy success as a .237 batter who's made up for it with power and savvy.

Montas has plenty of savvy at age 32. But as solid as the Mets hurler was in a July 12 win over KC, he was as shaky in two previous outings in which both the Yankees and the lowly Pirates' hitters flourished. "Montas has looked like two different pitchers," reports a skeptical Brian Germinaro of Rising Apple.