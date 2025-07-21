New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Run Line, and Total

From a casual fan's perspective, the New York Yankees will visit the Toronto Blue Jays for the opener of a three-game series tonight at 7:07 p.m. EST. From the hardcore Yankee fan's point of view, the Pinstripes are returning to the scene of a crime.

The Blue Jays humiliated the Yankees in a four-game sweep at Rogers Centre just three weeks ago. The AL East leaders produced 30 runs, led by sluggers like outfielder George Springer. New York has made improvements on the mound since then, yet the Yankees remain three games behind in second place.

A scheduled start by 10-6 Carlos Rodon against 6-7 Kevin Gausman should give New York the edge in pregame odds. But the sizzling Toronto hot streak continues, especially at home, where the Blue Jays have tied a franchise mark for consecutive wins. The clash of angles has produced tight moneylines.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+144)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-167)

Moneyline

Yankees -114

Blue Jays +103

Total

OVER 8.5 (-100)

UNDER 8.5 (-114)

*The above data was collected on July 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Toronto Blue Jays are 14-3 in their last 17 ball games.

Toronto has won 10 consecutive home games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of the New York Yankees' last 17 games.

Totals have gone OVER in nine of the New York Yankees' last 10 road games.

Totals have gone OVER in 10 straight Yankees vs Blue Jays games played in Toronto.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Jake Cousins is on the 60-day IL with a forearm/pectoral injury.

Relief pitcher Yerry De los Santos is on the 15-day IL with right elbow discomfort.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is on the 60-day IL with a left ankle fracture.

Toronto Blue Jays

Relief pitcher Yimi Garcia is on the 15-day IL with a left ankle sprain.

Outfielder Anthony Santander is on the 60-day IL with left shoulder inflammation.

Outfielder Daulton Varsho is on MiLB rehab duty with a left hamstring strain.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

The Yankees can bolster a .500 road record by pitching like they did on Sunday. Aaron Judge blasted his 36th home run of the year to help New York win its rubber match 4-2 over Atlanta, masking a terrific starting effort from P Marcus Stroman, and three bullpen innings with only two hits allowed.

Toronto's offense did not punish Rodon in his appearance during the sweep of early July, scoring two runs in five innings against the veteran southpaw. The Blue Jays' great momentum at home could prove to be a whole new challenge for the Yanks' stable tonight. "We're working hard to bring the World Series back to Toronto," says Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as reported by Christopher Hennessy of Clutchpoints.