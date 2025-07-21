New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The New York Mets showed off how they could win the NL East race in yesterday's tough 3-2 win over Cincinnati. Due to a further rash of injuries, the Mets might have to rely on their pitching staff even more versus the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series at Citi Field set to begin tonight at 7:10 p.m. EST.

New York infielder Pete Alonso's hand contusion could relegate the Mets' slugger to the dugout in the Angels opener. Alonso kept the Mets afloat with numerous RBIs in New York's most recent interleague series against the Orioles and Royals. His injury adds to a crisis of bruised bodies in the Mets lineup.

Vegas still favors the New York Mets to win, with New York having won over half of 2025's home games. The Mets may benefit from a pitching mismatch of Kodai Senga against the struggling Tyler Anderson.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+112)

Angels +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline

Mets -177

Angels +155

Total

OVER 8.5 (+101)

UNDER 8.5 (-119)

*The above data was collected on July 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Trends

New York is 10-8 in interleague ball games this season.

Los Angeles is 7-6 in its last thirteen road games.

The total has gone OVER in nine of the LA Angels' last 10 games.

Totals have gone UNDER in four of the New York Mets' last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Mets and Angels' last seven meetings.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels Injury Reports

New York Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is day-to-day with a right hand contusion.

Center fielder Jose Siri is on the 60-day IL with a tibia bruise.

Relief pitcher AJ Minter is out for the season following lat surgery.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Third baseman Nick Madrigal is on the 60-day IL with a fractured left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 60-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

Relief pitcher Max Kranick is undergoing surgery for an elbow injury.

Relief pitcher Dedniel Nunez is out following elbow surgery.

Los Angeles Angels

First baseman Nolan Schanuel is day-to-day with a left wrist contusion.

Utility player Chris Taylor is on MiLB rehab duty following a left-hand fracture.

Relief pitcher Hunter Strickland is on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Second baseman Christian Moore is out until late July with a left thumb strain.

Relief pitcher Ben Joyce is out for the season following right shoulder surgery.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon is out until the fall following left hip surgery.

New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels Predictions and Picks

Pregame odds reveal that New York is expected to win the opener by more than one run, while leaving the door open to an LA upset. The angle may be as simple as whether Pete Alonso's hand already feels 100%. Or, it could be a question of whether Anderson regains his form from earlier this summer.

LA's starter has had warm stints, such as holding Boston and Atlanta to a single run combined prior to the All-Star break. Anderson still doesn't compare to Senga, who is on a five-game win streak that includes no runs allowed in his last two victories. Senga returned earlier than anticipated from a rehab assignment on July 11th, which Olivia Bennett of Motocyclismo says brings "a sense of stability" back to the Mets' roster.