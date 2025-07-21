Mets Reliever Devenski Shines With 1.93 ERA in Season Comeback

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 06: Chris Devenski #49 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on July 06, 2025 in New York City.

Chris Devenski has turned heads since joining the Mets' bullpen. His 1.93 ERA across 9.1 innings tells only part of the story. The right-hander has posted a razor-thin 0.75 WHIP while tossing seven spotless outings since late April.

After signing a minor league contract last October, the 34-year-old has silenced doubters. He's yielded just three hits while walking one batter in his past seven games. What a turnaround from last year's rocky stint with Tampa Bay, where he posted a 6.75 ERA over 26.2 innings.

His hot run includes two shutout frames against the Yankees. The Arizona game on April 30 marks his lone stumble since donning the Mets uniform. He followed that up by blanking Kansas City twice.

Control has been his calling card. Just one walk mars his latest stint on the mound. Batters struggle to make solid contact: his hard-hit rate sits at 30.8%. While his strikeouts aren't flashy at 6.8 per nine innings, he gets the job done.

Despite having the service time to refuse minor league assignments, the 2017 All-Star has shown a team-first attitude by accepting them. This flexibility might backfire on the Mets: they risk losing him if he picks free agency.

His path back to success winds through several teams after his All-Star season with Houston. Now in New York, he's found his groove again.