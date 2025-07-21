Jets Head into Training Camp with Fields, Hall Leading New-Look Offense

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 20: Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The New York Jets picked up Justin Fields from Pittsburgh to lead their offense in 2025, marking a major change at quarterback after years of problems at the position.

Here is a look at the top players before training camp.

Star receiver Garrett Wilson and standout corner Sauce Gardner signed four-year contracts, locking down both sides of the ball for years ahead.

With their seventh pick, the Jets grabbed Armand Membou to strengthen the offensive line. He'll compete for the left tackle spot, a position hit hard by injuries in recent years.

Explosive runner Breece Hall returns to the field, bringing his big-play ability back to the backfield. His presence could boost the ground game and give the offense much-needed spark.

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor comes in as a second-round pick. His addition helps fix the team's 2024 problems scoring near the end zone - a big reason for their rough 5-12 record.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor joins as the backup quarterback. He provides important depth behind Fields, particularly given the team's history with quarterback injuries.

Leading the way is new coach Aaron Glenn, working with new GM Darren Mougey. This pair leads the latest effort to turn things around for the struggling franchise.

On defense, Gardner's lockdown coverage anchors the secondary. His top-tier play has shut down passing games since he started three years ago.

Wilson steps up as the main target in the passing game. His connection with Fields during camp could make or break the passing attack's success.