Giants’ Linebacker Okereke Sits Out Spring Practices Following Back Injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 24: Bobby Okereke #58 of the New York Giants tackles Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bobby Okereke missed the final stretch of 2024 with a bad disc in his back. The Giants' star defender hasn't shown up at spring workouts, which has raised questions about what's next.

"Pretty scary disc injury. I was feeling some nerve pain. Couldn't really sit for a couple of weeks," said Okereke to USA Today. "It's the type of injury you need to come back better or worse from."

His stats fell off after switching from Wink Martindale's plans to Shane Bowen's defense. The drop in production has turned heads around the league.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic spotted trouble brewing. "An odd vibe around Okereke this offseason, beginning with reports that he had fallen out of favor with some in the organization and continuing with his unexplained disappearance from practices this spring."

Coach Daboll stays tight-lipped. Spring practice rules block him from talking about players who get hurt.

Some think back to Blake Martinez leaving in 2022. But Duggan sees it differently: "The main difference is Okereke was brought in by this regime. There would be no financial benefit to cutting Okereke, and he's still superior to the alternatives on the roster despite a down 2024 season."

Before vanishing from team activities, Okereke spoke well of Bowen's system. "Year 2 in the same system. I don't think I've had that since my second year in the league, so I'm excited," he said. "I've been studying a lot this offseason, feel like I'm on a good mental page with Shane of how he wants to call the plays."

The staff keeps watch on his back problems. "I just feel fortunate with the medical staff, training staff here took real good care of me, and I feel back and better than ever," Okereke stated.