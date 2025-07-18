Russell Wilson Embraces New York Challenge: ‘I Feel 25 Again’ with Giants

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Russell Wilson speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City.

At 36, QB Russell Wilson steps into the Giants' spotlight. His fresh start in New York marks a stark shift from his past two years away from Seattle.

"Honestly, I feel like I'm 25 years old all over again," said Wilson, according to Sports Illustrated. "And I think part of that is just physically I feel great. Mentally, I feel amazing in terms of, It's possible."

Since 2022, Wilson's path has hit bumps. The Giants have struggled, too: eight losing seasons in a decade tell that tale. Yet this match might spark change for both sides.

NBA star Carmelo Anthony backed Wilson's choice. "This is the perfect place for you to reestablish and have everybody realize who Russell Wilson really is, by not just how you play on the field, but what you do, the community, and different things that you're able to impact," Anthony told Wilson.

At East Rutherford's mini-camp, Wilson spoke with fire in his eyes. The staff's trust and his teammates' support fuel his drive to win.

Through 14 NFL seasons, critics have tried to write him off. But New York's glare burns hotter than his past stops in Seattle and Denver combined.

"People, it doesn't get any bigger than New York City," Wilson stated in his Sports Illustrated chat at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center.