MLB and College Sports Leaders Join Panel for Women in Sports Night at Patriots Game

At TD Bank Ballpark on Sept. 2, sports pros will gather before the Somerset Patriots face the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Five top minds in sports will share their stories.

Starting at 4:00 p.m., guests can join these experts in the Diamond Club. A $10 ticket gets you into both the talk and the game. The mix of speakers brings fresh views from pro baseball, college sports, and marketing.

Nicole Poyser steps in with two decades of MLB know-how. As Ticketing Director, she guides minor league teams to boost their sales success.

MLB's Samantha Conner jumped to baseball after selling tickets across other sports. Since 2022, she's backed minor league teams with smart planning and daily support.

From Princeton's athletic department, Macall Martin adds her college sports wisdom. She put together the big bash for 150 years of Tigers football at Yankee Stadium. She also led the charge in marking 50 years of women competing for Princeton.

Wasserman's Ashley Kavanagh brings star power through her work with AT&T. Her She's Connected videos have caught eyes across screens: more than 40 million times.

Nicole Gregus rounds out the group, bringing NHL fire from the New Jersey Devils. After cutting her teeth at Rutgers, she now builds big deals at the Prudential Center.