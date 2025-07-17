Super Bowl Champion, Former Eagle, Bryan Braman Dies After Battle With Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Bryan Braman #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his kids and the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman passed away on July 17, 2025, at 38. The former Eagle battled cancer fiercely for five months before losing his fight with the illness.

The cancer was discovered in February 2025. Even after several surgeries and intense chemotherapy in Seattle, the disease spread rapidly throughout his body.

"He loved life...he loved people," said his agent Sean Stellato per People Magazine.

During his seven NFL seasons with Houston and Philadelphia, Braman made his mark. Across 97 games, he racked up 56 tackles, recovered two fumbles, and recorded one and a half sacks.

His journey to the NFL started humbly. After going undrafted from West Texas A&M, the Texans signed him in 2011. By his second season, his impressive special-teams play earned him Pro Bowl alternate honors.

One memorable play stands out from his rookie year - he tackled Tennessee's Marc Mariani despite losing his helmet. While with Houston, he blocked multiple punts, including one he returned for a touchdown against the Colts.

The Eagles picked him up late in 2017. He helped the team secure their win over New England in Super Bowl LII, where he made a key tackle.

Following his Super Bowl win, he signed with the Saints but never hit the field due to injury. The Eagles brought him back for one last playoff run before he hung up his cleats.