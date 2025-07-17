Rangers Face Big Call on Zibanejad’s Role for Next Season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 17: Igor Shesterkin #31 and Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers celebrate their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on April 17, 2025 in New York City. The Rangers shut out the Lightning 4-0.

The New York Rangers must decide where Mika Zibanejad fits in their lineup. Coach Mike Sullivan faces a tough choice between keeping him at center or switching him to right wing before September's training camp starts.

Last season left questions about the 32-year-old Swede's best position. His performance dipped at times, sparking talks about a possible shift. This move would force big changes to the team's attack setup.

As Sullivan starts his first camp in New York, he must solve this puzzle. The new coach needs to weigh if Zibanejad can bounce back at center, or if a switch to wing might spark his game. His choice will affect how the whole team plays.

Despite whispers about trades, Zibanejad looks set to stay in New York. His wife Irma shared hints about their plans.

“We just had Mika's new coach [Mike Sullivan] here at our home; he flew over from New York recently,” she said, according to a translated quote from Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet per New York Post. “We also just got our new home in New York. I'm always shocked about how newspapers just spread things without considering the source.”

Moving to wing could free Zibanejad from some defensive tasks. Yet his skills at faceoffs stand out - he wins key draws and reads plays well from the middle. These strengths make the choice harder for the coaching staff.

The staff has eight weeks to study film and stats. Their pick will shape more than just one player's role - it affects three full lines of forwards. Short, quick passes or long stretch plays? The answer depends on where Zibanejad lines up.

Mid-September brings the start of camp, giving Sullivan time to test different ideas. Practice games will show how Zibanejad handles each spot before the season starts for real.