Jets Deals with Gardner & Wilson Hint Better Days Ahead

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: Andre Cisco #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars tackles Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The New York Jets are investing in their core with the hope that, finally, FINALLY, good days are ahead for Gang Green.

This week, the Jets extended contracts for wide receiver Garret Wilson (four years, $130 million) and cornerback Sauce Gardner (four years $120). The deals make both of highest highest-paid players at their position. Gardner is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL after inking the deal.

Wilson's contract, which guarantees him $90 million, marks the first time in NFL history that a receiver will average $31 million after his first three seasons.

The deals are huge statements by both Gardner and Wilson about the direction the franchise is taking under the new leadership of Head Coach Aaron Glenn and General Manager Darren Mougey.

Both Glenn and Mougey had spoken in detail about changing the culture within the Jets building, bringing more accountability, discipline, and focus. The days of constant leaks, Aaron Rodgers drama, and Robert Saleh's "nice guy" persona are long over.

Whether the players are willing to buy into Glenn's tough-ass approach would be the first telling sign of how things might go in 2025 and beyond. For Wilson and Gardner, two cornerstone players drafted by the Joe Douglas/Robert Saleh regime, to sign mega deals before any games are played in 2025 is a telling sign.

The Jets are coming into the season with very low outside expectations.

New York signed journeyman quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year deal, and all the talk this off-season has been about how well Fields has improved in new O.C. Tanner Engstrand's offensive system. It also helps that Fields has a connection with Wilson, as both were teammates at Ohio State. Perhaps there is a feeling that the Jets might have a long-term solution finally at quarterback? That remains to be seen, of course, when the games begin. But if Wilson is this keen on buying in, some good stuff is brewing at 1 Jet Drive in meetings and workouts.

Also, the fact that Gardner signs his extension is huge. Considered one of the best corners in the game, Gardner has only three interceptions in his career. Learning under Glenn, who had 41 career interceptions and six returns for touchdowns in his own playing career, should only make Gardner a better player.

And don't sleep on the impact defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will have, either. Wilks built his coaching career on developing defensive backs.