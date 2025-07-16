Phillies Grab Toms River East Standout Matt Ferrara in Ninth Round of MLB Draft

The Phillies picked local talent Matt Ferrara at number 281 in round nine of the 2025 MLB Draft. The swift-footed shortstop calls Toms River East High School home.

In his final year, Ferrara's bat stayed hot. He hit .405, smacked 13 doubles, crushed three balls out of the park, and swiped 26 bases. Instead of heading to Pitt, the young star plans to turn pro.

"Last summer, I did well at all these events, and that's getting drafted is where my head started to go," said Ferrara, according to Shore Sports Insider. "It was really just about trying to be the best version of myself, and this felt like an opportunity to do that."

At pick 281, the slot brings $197,600 in bonus cash. Both sides must strike a deal before August hits.

The young star led his squad to glory twice in 2025. His clutch hits brought home both the Ocean County crown and the South Jersey Group III title. When the pressure peaked, his bat spoke loudest, crushing game-winning shots in both finals.

Scouts see his future at second or third. He's no stranger to the big stage: he's already played at Citizens Bank Park during the 2023 Carpenter Cup finals.

"I have been on a couple of big league fields and honestly, (Citizens Bank) is pretty breathtaking," Ferrara said. "I remember being out there, and you can imagine it being packed with fans chanting and going crazy."

The High-A BlueClaws play just minutes from his old stomping grounds. Their Lakewood field sits a quick 10-mile drive from Toms River East.

"Being so close to home, especially if I'm in Lakewood, it gives my family a chance to come watch me play and it gives me a chance to visit home. It would be a great situation."