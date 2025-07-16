Orlando City SC vs New York City FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Orlando City just can't put three points on the ledger. The Lions blew another terrific chance for a win on Saturday night when Montreal was fouled in the box late in the second half with Orlando leading 1-0, leading to a 1-1 draw and only a perilous four-point lead over NYCFC on the conference table.

Orlando will tackle the standings crunch head-on when the Pigeons of New York City FC visit Orlando City SC in the latter club's second home game in five nights, set to kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The MLS Eastern Conference's tight table doesn't jibe with the gambling odds for Orlando and New York's clash. Orlando City SC is a runaway Vegas favorite to win, likely due to NYCFC's miserable road form.

Spread

Orlando City SC -0.75 (-115)

New York City FC +0.75 (-105)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC -145

New York City FC +370

Draw +310

Total

Over 3 (-102)

Under 3 (-118)

*The above data was collected on July 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Betting Trends

New York City FC carries a six-game unbeaten streak versus Orlando City SC.

Orlando City SC has scored at least one goal in 13 consecutive matches.

New York City FC has gone winless in road games since Apr. 26.

Totals have gone over in five of NYCFC's last seven games.

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is out with a thigh injury.

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Maximo Carrizo is out with a leg injury.

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Predictions and Picks

NYCFC is whiffing on an awful lot of attempted shots and crosses, the type of syndrome that sent FC Heidenheim spiraling to the bottom of Bundesliga this season. Following the Pigeons' 0-2 loss at Charlotte on Saturday, One Football's match recap spoke of "missed chances … frustrating ones where the question of how they did not score likely screamed loudly in the minds of the supporters."

Orlando City keeper Pedro Gallese is still looking for confidence. New York City's thinly numbered attacks, plus the Pigeons' inability to shoot straight, could be a medicine that allows Gallese's veteran guile to stand out. We learned early in 2025 that ragged opposing offense plays to the GK's strengths.