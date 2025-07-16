ContestsEvents
New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

Kurt Boyer
Omar Valencia #5 of the New York Red Bulls plays the ball during a match. (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)
Vincent Carchietta/Getty Image

The New York Red Bulls are between a rock and a hard place. Saturday's 0-2 loss to Philadelphia, in which New York's attack barely looked alive compared to the tenacity of Philly's offense, will be followed by two home games in four days. If the Red Bulls want to get above .500, they'd better win the first one. 

The New England Revolution visits the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight. Sports Illustrated Stadium will be hosting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on the weekend to follow. That puts the Red Bulls in the crosshairs of one of the hottest athletes in the world as of summer 2025. Rather than trying to keep the ball in Philadelphia, now the Red Bulls' challenge is to keep their marbles and beat New England. 

Betting odds don't show that New York is likely to look ahead. The Red Bulls are firm moneyline favorites over the Revolution, who barely draw even odds on "double chance" bets to claim one or three points.

Spread

  • New York Red Bulls -0.5 (-118)
  • New England Revolution +0.5 (-102)

Moneyline 

  • New York Red Bulls -120
  • New England Revolution +300
  • Draw +285

Total 

  • Over 2.75 (-102)
  • Under 2.75 (-118)

*The above data was collected on July 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The New York Red Bulls are winless in five straight games. 
  • Totals have gone over in four of New York's last five appearances at home. 
  • New England is on a six-game winless streak across competitions. 
  • Totals went over in three of the teams' last four meetings. 

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Injury Reports 

New York Red Bulls

  • Forward Cameron Harper is out with a knee injury.
  • Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a thigh injury.
  • Defender Marcelo Morales is out with an illness.
  • Defender Kyle Duncan is questionable with a knee injury.
  • Forward Serge Ngoma is questionable with a thigh injury.

New England Revolution

  • Forward Ignatius Ganago is out with a quad strain.
  • Defender Ilay Feingold is questionable with an ankle injury.
  • Goalkeeper Alex Bono is questionable with a neck injury.
  • Defender Peyton Miller is questionable with an ankle injury.

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks 

New England finished this spring in a position to make a run at playoff seeding. In summer, the Revolution's winless streak casts the club as a 3-to-1 underdog against teams like New York with comparable records. 

The Revs have allowed only 25 goals this year, fewer than Columbus, Miami, or Cincinnati's goals allowed. New England's manager, Caleb Porter, has hinted to Emma Moneuse of Revolution Soccer that attacking quality, or a lack of it, has been the lineup's downfall: “We know that the goals will come. It's not just going to happen automatically, we have to show that cutting edge (and) five percent more quality." 

New England's recent defending issues are more mysterious, but they're real. Boston allowed three goals to Colorado's meek attack in a recent game, making the Red Bulls' offense look like a solid pick tonight.

New England RevolutionNew York Red Bulls
Kurt BoyerWriter
