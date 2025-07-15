Mets Drop 2025 1st-Round Draft Pick After Going Over Tax Limit by $60M

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: A logo on the seats is seen before the home opener between the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field on April 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Mets lost their 2025 first-round draft pick by spending $60 million above MLB's tax threshold. Their selection drops ten spots, from 28th to 38th in next year's draft.

The Yankees and Dodgers face similar consequences. New York's crosstown rivals slide to pick 39, while LA falls to 40th. Each club shattered MLB's spending limits.

Draft penalties hit the Mets for the second straight year. In 2024, they picked ten spots lower than earned, selecting Carson Benge at 19 instead of 9.

Steve Cohen's wallet opened wide for the 2024 roster. His spending spree triggered MLB's automatic draft restrictions. The club's payroll soared past previous records.

"The MLB Draft doesn't carry the same prestige as the other four major sports. Even the NHL's Draft has become bigger because of how impactful the choice can immediately be," states Rising Apple.

The Mets reached the NL Championship Series in 2024. Meanwhile, the other penalized teams, the Yankees and Dodgers, battled in the World Series.

These draft changes shrink the available talent pool. While teams with poor records start the 2025 draft, the penalized clubs must wait an extra ten picks. This delay could mean missing out on top prospects.