Eagles’ DeJean Teams Up With Korean Skincare Brand for Ulta Beauty Meet-and-Greet

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles jogs across the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NFL star Cooper DeJean will greet fans at Ulta Beauty in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, this summer. The two-hour event on July 20th marks his first partnership with K-Beauty brand Belif.

"I'm excited to partner with Belif, a brand I've been using regularly — its lightweight textures and deep hydration are perfect for my active lifestyle," said DeJean per PR Newswire. "Skincare is as essential to me as training — Belif helps keep my skin game-ready."

Fans can join the meet-and-greet from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 907 Haddonfield Road. A $35 entry fee through Eventbrite counts toward any purchases made during the event.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Cooper, someone who not only embodies the spirit of Belif but brings a new, authentic energy to skincare," said Jamie Jung, Belif Brand Manager, to Beauty Packaging.

At the event, skin experts will share tips with guests. Attendees can take pictures with the Super Bowl champ and meet the brand's mascot. Those who buy items will take home gifts, with a special jersey among the perks.

Started in 1947, Belif crafts Korean skincare items under LG H&H. Their products now reach stores across North America, with a focus on skin hydration.