Mets’ Rising Prospects Signal Bright Future Amid Draft Successes and Missed Opportunities

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: A logo on the seats is seen before the home opener between the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field on April 04, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Over the past decade, the Mets' draft history has been a focal point, highlighting their strategies and key players that have shaped the team. The New York Mets have placed four draft picks in MLB's top 100 prospects list.

Leading the pack is shortstop Jett Williams at No.45, while sit pitcher Jonah Tong is at No.59. Winding up the top four picks are infielder Carson Benge at 74 and pitcher Nolan McLean at 76.

Williams, their top prospect, came aboard in 2022 from Rockwall-Heath High as a first-round pick 14. The 2022 draft also brought Jonah Tong, the pitcher with a fastball-slider combo, in round seven.

The New York Mets picked Carlos Benge, the polished college bat, in the 2024 third round. His Oklahoma State college mate, McLean, came aboard in the 2023 round-three draft, adding fire to the pitching staff.

Underscoring the New York Mets' success stories and sweet victories are David Peterson, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and Tylor Megill. These emerging top prospects all made the jump to the majors after being picked between 2017 and 2018.

Andrew Christie, Mets director of player development, said to MLB.com, "I think it just raises the bar. It's something we talked about already with guys who have reported."

"The bar to be a Major League player on the New York Mets is consistently being raised, and it is going to continue to be," he added.

Nevertheless, it hasn't been all rosy for the Mets. They have also lost some talented players, like Pete Crow-Armstrong, now an All-Star with the Cubs, and Shane McClanahan, who was drafted by the Mets but signed with the Rays and is now a two-time All-Star.