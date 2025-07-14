Max Fried has Injury Scare Withdraws from All-Star Game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 29: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 29, 2025 in New York City.

The New York Yankees were dealt a concerning blow Saturday night when left-hander Max Fried left his start against the Chicago Cubs after just three innings due to a developing blister on his left index finger.

Fried, who threw 73 pitches before being pulled, began experiencing discomfort during the third inning. After being checked by the training staff, he was removed from the game as a precaution. The Yankees ultimately fell 5–2, but the bigger concern was their ace’s health heading into the second half of the season.

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team would monitor Fried’s blister throughout the All-Star break and reevaluate before determining his next steps. Fortunately, early reports suggest the injury is not considered serious. According to Boone, the blister is “moving in the right direction,” and there’s hope Fried won’t require a stint on the injured list.

Because of the timing of the injury and his outing on Saturday, Fried has officially withdrawn from the 2025 All-Star Game. He was originally selected to represent the American League after a strong first half with the Yankees. Carlos Rodón will replace him on the AL roster.

This is a minor setback in what has been a successful debut season in pinstripes for Fried, who joined the Yankees in the offseason and has been one of their most reliable arms. His absence from the All-Star Game is disappointing for fans, but the decision is aimed at protecting his long-term availability, especially with the Yankees battling for playoff position after they fell to second in the AL East.

Fried is currently expected to throw a bullpen session after the break, and if all goes well, he could make his next scheduled start next weekend in Atlanta against his former team, the Braves.