From Small Town to NFL: Jake Kubas’ Inspiring Journey with the New York Giants

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 22: Tyrone Tracy Jr. #29 of the New York Giants celebrates his touchdown reception against the Atlanta Falcons with Jake Kubas #63 during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jake Kubas is a prime example of how success in the NFL is achievable regardless of one's origin. The former Trinity Titans player made his mark by reaching pro football's top level with the New York Giants, inspiring younger students at Trinity High School. Never before has anyone from his former school achieved this feat.

"It's been a long, hard journey," said Kubas to KFYR.

The small-town athlete's remarkable journey started as a walk-on player at North Dakota State. After six gritty years, the Trinity High grad signed for the New York Giants without being drafted, earning a place in the NFL's 53-man roster.

"It doesn't matter if you come from a town of 200 people, 20,000, or 100,000, you can achieve your dreams, wherever you're at, they're gonna find you if you put the work in," Kubas added. "At the end of the day, I'm trying to represent this region and this community as best as I can, and to be able to do that at the highest level of football is very fun for me."

The North Dakota walk-on encourages aspiring players to focus on skill development to outwork opponents. He emphasizes that hard work and mastering technique are more important than size.

"If you're willing to go take on a guy that's bigger than you, but you have the better technique, and you're going to outwork him, you can win a lot of reps and you can go a long way in this game," said Jake Kubas.

The NFL certainly brings tough challenges. Nevertheless, his passion remains steadfast. "When I'm playing football, I'm having so much fun. I just do some things that I don't even know what I'm trying to do." His story stands as a powerful symbol of perseverance and serves as motivation for athletes from small towns aiming for big dreams.

