ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Summer Cash Contest 2025

From Tuesday, 7/15, to Friday, 7/18, tune in each day at 9:36 AM, 11:36 AM, 2:24 PM, 5:36 PM, and 7:12 PM to hear the daily keywords. You’ll have 60…

Josh Faiola

From Tuesday, 7/15, to Friday, 7/18, tune in each day at 9:36 AM, 11:36 AM, 2:24 PM, 5:36 PM, and 7:12 PM to hear the daily keywords. You’ll have 60 minutes to enter each keyword for your chance to win.

One national winner is chosen each day, and each winner scores $2,000!

Don’t miss your shot at some serious summer cash that could maybe buy your seats to the next game!

Summer Cash 24 Rules PDFDownload
Summer Cash 24 Rules PDFDownload
National ContestSummer Cash
Josh FaiolaEditor
Related Stories
The Snack Attack Giveaway
ContestsThe Snack Attack GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Fathers Day Giveaway 2025
ContestsFathers Day Giveaway 2025Josh Faiola
FOX Sports Radio New Jersey Contest Archives – Last 30 Days
ContestsFOX Sports Radio New Jersey Contest Archives – Last 30 DaysMichael Bufis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect