Summer Cash Contest 2025
From Tuesday, 7/15, to Friday, 7/18, tune in each day at 9:36 AM, 11:36 AM, 2:24 PM, 5:36 PM, and 7:12 PM to hear the daily keywords. You’ll have 60…
From Tuesday, 7/15, to Friday, 7/18, tune in each day at 9:36 AM, 11:36 AM, 2:24 PM, 5:36 PM, and 7:12 PM to hear the daily keywords. You’ll have 60 minutes to enter each keyword for your chance to win.
One national winner is chosen each day, and each winner scores $2,000!
Don’t miss your shot at some serious summer cash that could maybe buy your seats to the next game!