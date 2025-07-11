New York Mets vs Kansas City Royals Odds, Spread, and Totals

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JULY 10: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets hits a double in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles during game two of a double header at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 10, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will finish up the regular season with a three-game road trip against the Kansas City Royals. After a strong start to the season, the Mets have yielded valuable ground in the NL East to the Philadelphia Phillies, making every game an important one in what is sure to be a playoff race that comes down to the final games of the season. On the other side, the Royals have maintained their mediocre play, keeping their record just below .500 as the All-Star Break approaches.

The Mets have a good chance of starting this series off right, largely thanks to the starting pitching matchup. Kodai Senga is set to make his final appearance before the midseason break, a proposition that has seldom worked out well for New York's opponents. Senga has been absolutely dominant, posting a 1.47 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over 13 starts, numbers that indicate Senga's status as borderline unhittable. While he is making a return from injury, it is fair to expect another quality outing from New York's ace.

Opposing Senga is ageless wonder Michael Wacha. Despite being 34 years old, Wacha has continued to provide steady play for the Royals, earning a 3.83 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in 18 appearances this season. Unfortunately, the veteran is in the midst of a string of terrible starts, posting three losses in a row, including a recent four-inning appearance against the Arizona Diamondbacks in which Wacha allowed four runs. A tough matchup against the Mets figures to prolong Wacha's struggles here.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+116)

Royals +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline

Mets -134

Royals +116

Totals

Over 9 (-115)

Under 9 (+106)

*The above data was collected on July 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mets are 46-48 ATS this season.

The Mets are 3-2 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage.

The under is 26-20-1 when New York plays on the road.

The Royals are 48-46 ATS this year.

The Royals are 1-0 ATS when playing with the rest advantage.

The under is 27-18 in games following a Kansas City victory.

Mets vs Royals Injury Reports

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Day-to-Day

Starling Marte, OF - Out

Jose Butto, RP - Out

Max Kranick, RP - Out

Kansas City Royals

Michael Massey, LF - Out

Mark Canha, UTIL - Out

Daniel Lynch, RP - Out

Mets vs Royals Predictions and Picks