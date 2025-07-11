New York Mets vs Kansas City Royals Odds, Spread, and Totals
The New York Mets will finish up the regular season with a three-game road trip against the Kansas City Royals. After a strong start to the season, the Mets have yielded valuable ground in the NL East to the Philadelphia Phillies, making every game an important one in what is sure to be a playoff race that comes down to the final games of the season. On the other side, the Royals have maintained their mediocre play, keeping their record just below .500 as the All-Star Break approaches.
The Mets have a good chance of starting this series off right, largely thanks to the starting pitching matchup. Kodai Senga is set to make his final appearance before the midseason break, a proposition that has seldom worked out well for New York's opponents. Senga has been absolutely dominant, posting a 1.47 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over 13 starts, numbers that indicate Senga's status as borderline unhittable. While he is making a return from injury, it is fair to expect another quality outing from New York's ace.
Opposing Senga is ageless wonder Michael Wacha. Despite being 34 years old, Wacha has continued to provide steady play for the Royals, earning a 3.83 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP in 18 appearances this season. Unfortunately, the veteran is in the midst of a string of terrible starts, posting three losses in a row, including a recent four-inning appearance against the Arizona Diamondbacks in which Wacha allowed four runs. A tough matchup against the Mets figures to prolong Wacha's struggles here.
Spread
- Mets -1.5 (+116)
- Royals +1.5 (-138)
Moneyline
- Mets -134
- Royals +116
Totals
- Over 9 (-115)
- Under 9 (+106)
*The above data was collected on July 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Mets vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Mets are 46-48 ATS this season.
- The Mets are 3-2 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage.
- The under is 26-20-1 when New York plays on the road.
- The Royals are 48-46 ATS this year.
- The Royals are 1-0 ATS when playing with the rest advantage.
- The under is 27-18 in games following a Kansas City victory.
Mets vs Royals Injury Reports
New York Mets
- Jesse Winker, DH - Day-to-Day
- Starling Marte, OF - Out
- Jose Butto, RP - Out
- Max Kranick, RP - Out
Kansas City Royals
- Michael Massey, LF - Out
- Mark Canha, UTIL - Out
- Daniel Lynch, RP - Out
Mets vs Royals Predictions and Picks
Viktor Allenson of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Royals boast a 202 wRC+ against the left-handed pitchers in July, but they've struggled to hit the righties so far this month, notching a .683 OPS and 87 wRC+. On the other side, the Mets sport a sturdy .832 OPS and 135 wRC+ against the righties in July. It looks like the Mets are the favorites for a reason. However, there will be some tired arms in their bullpen after a doubleheader in Baltimore, and Kodai Senga hasn't pitched in the majors since June 12. In his lone rehab start, Senga gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks across 3.2 innings of work in Double-A Binghamton. Hereof, I'm going with the Royals. They won't hesitate to make an early call to their bullpen should Michael Wacha continue to struggle. The Mets bullpen has been shaky lately, tallying a 4.76 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and a .263 batting average against over the last 10 days."