Jets’ Offense Sits at 27th in NFL but Still Leads AFC East Rivals

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 29: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs with the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

The New York Jets' offense has continued to plummet, with the side currently sitting at 27th in ESPN's playmaker rankings. This sordid record makes the team the sixth-worst playmaker group heading into the 2025 season. However, while the side's offense position has been underwhelming lately, the side still stands above its AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.

"Garrett Wilson continues to plug on. Justin Fields will become the ninth NFL quarterback to throw passes in Wilson's direction, and without Davante Adams in the mix, the Jets' passing attack will go as far as Wilson can take it," wrote Bill Barnwell on ESPN.

The Jets' dwindling performance is concerning, considering they were the 12th-best unit in these rankings in 2024. Their star running back, Breece Hall, hit a lull last year, breaking 100 yards only once and coughing up the ball more times than he scored.

Rivals Buffalo and New England have exhibited worse form, with the former currently sitting at 28th and the latter ranked near the bottom at 30th. The Bills currently struggle at the receiver position, while the Patriots are hedging their hopes on the aging Stefon Diggs, now 31, who's trying to bounce back from a knee injury.