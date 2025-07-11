Eli Manning Backs Out of Giants Ownership Deal Over Money and Job Concerns

Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is no longer pursuing a minority ownership stake in his old team. “Basically, it's too expensive for me,” the former New York Giants quarterback stated during an interview with CNBC Sport. "A 1% stake valued at $10 billion turns into a very big number."

In a Team Valuation report published by CNBC last September, the Giants were valued at $7.85 billion, ranking fourth among the NFL's 32 teams. In 2024, the team raked in $723 million, with $185 million in profits before costs.

Manning also pointed out that buying a stake in the team would create a conflict of interest not dissimilar to what his fellow former quarterback Tom Brady has faced after acquiring a minority stake in the Raiders. “I wouldn't be able to talk to players that I coached in the Pro Bowl,'' he said. “It was going to affect my day job.''

The twice-Super Bowl MVP spent the entirety of his 16-year NFL career with the Giants, during which time he earned over $250 million primarily from his contracts. However, continues to earn paychecks through endorsements and other post-playing ventures, including his production company, Ten Till Productions, and through his stake in Brand Velocity Group, a private equity firm. He is also a minority stakeholder in TGL's New York golf team and NWSL's Gotham FC.