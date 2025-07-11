ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Eli Manning Backs Out of Giants Ownership Deal Over Money and Job Concerns

Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is no longer pursuing a minority ownership stake in his old team.  “Basically, it’s too expensive for me,” the former New York Giants quarterback…

Jim Mayhew

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Eli Manning attends Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City.

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is no longer pursuing a minority ownership stake in his old team.  “Basically, it's too expensive for me,” the former New York Giants quarterback stated during an interview with CNBC Sport. "A 1% stake valued at $10 billion turns into a very big number."

In a Team Valuation report published by CNBC last September, the Giants were valued at $7.85 billion, ranking fourth among the NFL's 32 teams. In 2024, the team raked in $723 million, with $185 million in profits before costs.

Manning also pointed out that buying a stake in the team would create a conflict of interest not dissimilar to what his fellow former quarterback Tom Brady has faced after acquiring a minority stake in the Raiders. “I wouldn't be able to talk to players that I coached in the Pro Bowl,'' he said. “It was going to affect my day job.''

The twice-Super Bowl MVP spent the entirety of his 16-year NFL career with the Giants, during which time he earned over $250 million primarily from his contracts. However, continues to earn paychecks through endorsements and other post-playing ventures, including his production company, Ten Till Productions, and through his stake in Brand Velocity Group, a private equity firm. He is also a minority stakeholder in TGL's New York golf team and NWSL's Gotham FC.

Despite backing out of the Giants' ownership deal, he intends to maintain his involvement with the team as he has since his retirement six years ago. He told CNBC that he will continue providing support and mentorship to current players and rookies.

Giants
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
GCW Brings WWE ID Showcase to SummerSlam Weekend Events
Local NewsGCW Brings WWE ID Showcase to SummerSlam Weekend EventsJim Mayhew
Professional wrestling ring
Local NewsFour Pro Wrestlers Added to Bloodsport XIV Lineup for August New Jersey ShowJim Mayhew
Fireworks Light Up Skies Over New York City On The Fourth Of July
Local NewsFireworks Displays In Somerset & Surrounding Areas
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect