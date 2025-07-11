Eli Manning Backs Out of Giants Ownership Deal Over Money and Job Concerns
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is no longer pursuing a minority ownership stake in his old team. “Basically, it's too expensive for me,” the former New York Giants quarterback stated during an interview with CNBC Sport. "A 1% stake valued at $10 billion turns into a very big number."
In a Team Valuation report published by CNBC last September, the Giants were valued at $7.85 billion, ranking fourth among the NFL's 32 teams. In 2024, the team raked in $723 million, with $185 million in profits before costs.
Manning also pointed out that buying a stake in the team would create a conflict of interest not dissimilar to what his fellow former quarterback Tom Brady has faced after acquiring a minority stake in the Raiders. “I wouldn't be able to talk to players that I coached in the Pro Bowl,'' he said. “It was going to affect my day job.''
The twice-Super Bowl MVP spent the entirety of his 16-year NFL career with the Giants, during which time he earned over $250 million primarily from his contracts. However, continues to earn paychecks through endorsements and other post-playing ventures, including his production company, Ten Till Productions, and through his stake in Brand Velocity Group, a private equity firm. He is also a minority stakeholder in TGL's New York golf team and NWSL's Gotham FC.
Despite backing out of the Giants' ownership deal, he intends to maintain his involvement with the team as he has since his retirement six years ago. He told CNBC that he will continue providing support and mentorship to current players and rookies.