Cubs vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 10: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a walk-off sacrifice fly ball during the tenth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on July 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are looking for their second win in a row and a strong start to this three-game series against the New York Yankees.

The Cubs are 55-38 and sit first in the NL Central. This is stop two of their six-game road trip, where they've gone 1-2 so far. Chicago salvaged the finale of the Minnesota Twins series with an 8-1 win. After struggling offensively in the first two games, the Cubs finally broke through, scoring throughout the game and collecting 14 hits.

The Yankees are 52-41 and second in the AL East, currently two games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. After alternating wins and losses for a stretch, New York has now won four straight games, including a sweep of the Seattle Mariners. The offense was strong, and the pitching held up. The Yankees capped off the sweep with a dramatic comeback, erasing a five-run deficit and winning in extra innings.

Spread

Cubs +1.5 (-129)

Yankees -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline

Cubs +157

Yankees -169

Total

OVER 9 (-119)

UNDER 9 (+107)

*The above data was collected on July 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cubs vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Chicago Cubs are 6-3 SU in their last nine games.

The Chicago Cubs are 4-14 SU in their last 18 games against the New York Yankees.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Chicago Cubs' last five games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Yankees' last 10 games.

The NY Yankees are 4-1 SU in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of the New York Yankees' last 20 games against the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs vs Yankees Injury Reports

Chicago Cubs

Miguel Amaya, C - 10-day IL

New York Yankees

Braden Shewmake, SS - Day-to-day

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Cubs vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Chicago is 25-22 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The team ranks second in runs scored, seventh in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 12th in ERA. Seiya Suzuki leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had three hits and three runs scored in the Minnesota series. On the mound for Chicago is Chris Flexen, who is 5-0 with a 0.83 ERA. He typically pitches out of the bullpen and rarely gives up much in his few innings of work.

New York is 29-17 at home and 4-6 in its last ten games. The team ranks third in runs scored, sixth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 14th in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs; he had three hits and three runs scored in the Mariners series, including a home run. On the mound for New York is Carlos Rodón, who is 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA. He has five quality starts this season but is coming off a rough outing in which he allowed six earned runs to the New York Mets.

Best Bet: New York Spread