ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cubs vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

The Chicago Cubs are looking for their second win in a row and a strong start to this three-game series against the New York Yankees. The Cubs are 55-38 and…

Michael Garaventa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a walk-off sacrifice fly ball during the tenth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on July 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 10: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a walk-off sacrifice fly ball during the tenth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on July 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are looking for their second win in a row and a strong start to this three-game series against the New York Yankees.

The Cubs are 55-38 and sit first in the NL Central. This is stop two of their six-game road trip, where they've gone 1-2 so far. Chicago salvaged the finale of the Minnesota Twins series with an 8-1 win. After struggling offensively in the first two games, the Cubs finally broke through, scoring throughout the game and collecting 14 hits.

The Yankees are 52-41 and second in the AL East, currently two games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. After alternating wins and losses for a stretch, New York has now won four straight games, including a sweep of the Seattle Mariners. The offense was strong, and the pitching held up. The Yankees capped off the sweep with a dramatic comeback, erasing a five-run deficit and winning in extra innings.

Spread

  • Cubs +1.5 (-129)
  • Yankees -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline

  • Cubs +157
  • Yankees -169

Total

  • OVER 9 (-119)
  • UNDER 9 (+107)

*The above data was collected on July 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cubs vs Yankees Betting Trends

  • The Chicago Cubs are 6-3 SU in their last nine games.
  • The Chicago Cubs are 4-14 SU in their last 18 games against the New York Yankees.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of the Chicago Cubs' last five games on the road.
  • The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Yankees' last 10 games.
  • The NY Yankees are 4-1 SU in their last five games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 14 of the New York Yankees' last 20 games against the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs vs Yankees Injury Reports

Chicago Cubs

  • Miguel Amaya, C - 10-day IL

New York Yankees

  • Braden Shewmake, SS - Day-to-day
  • Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL

Cubs vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Chicago is 25-22 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The team ranks second in runs scored, seventh in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 12th in ERA. Seiya Suzuki leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had three hits and three runs scored in the Minnesota series. On the mound for Chicago is Chris Flexen, who is 5-0 with a 0.83 ERA. He typically pitches out of the bullpen and rarely gives up much in his few innings of work.

New York is 29-17 at home and 4-6 in its last ten games. The team ranks third in runs scored, sixth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 14th in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs; he had three hits and three runs scored in the Mariners series, including a home run. On the mound for New York is Carlos Rodón, who is 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA. He has five quality starts this season but is coming off a rough outing in which he allowed six earned runs to the New York Mets.

Best Bet: New York Spread

The Cubs have struggled to score in two of their last three games, while the Yankees' offense is trending upward. Chicago will look to use a bullpen game to slow down New York's hot bats. Meanwhile, Rodón has had only two rough outings this season and usually bounces back in a big way.

Chicago CubsNew York Yankees
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 10: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets hits a double in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles during game two of a double header at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 10, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Mets vs Kansas City Royals Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: Oswald Peraza #18 and Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrate scoring on a double off the bat of Aaron Judge in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners: Odds, Run Line, and TotalKurt Boyer
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 08: Ronny Mauricio #10 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 08, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
MLBMets vs Orioles: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect