Cubs vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total
The Chicago Cubs are looking for their second win in a row and a strong start to this three-game series against the New York Yankees.
The Cubs are 55-38 and sit first in the NL Central. This is stop two of their six-game road trip, where they've gone 1-2 so far. Chicago salvaged the finale of the Minnesota Twins series with an 8-1 win. After struggling offensively in the first two games, the Cubs finally broke through, scoring throughout the game and collecting 14 hits.
The Yankees are 52-41 and second in the AL East, currently two games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. After alternating wins and losses for a stretch, New York has now won four straight games, including a sweep of the Seattle Mariners. The offense was strong, and the pitching held up. The Yankees capped off the sweep with a dramatic comeback, erasing a five-run deficit and winning in extra innings.
Spread
- Cubs +1.5 (-129)
- Yankees -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Cubs +157
- Yankees -169
Total
- OVER 9 (-119)
- UNDER 9 (+107)
*The above data was collected on July 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Cubs vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Chicago Cubs are 6-3 SU in their last nine games.
- The Chicago Cubs are 4-14 SU in their last 18 games against the New York Yankees.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of the Chicago Cubs' last five games on the road.
- The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Yankees' last 10 games.
- The NY Yankees are 4-1 SU in their last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 14 of the New York Yankees' last 20 games against the Chicago Cubs.
Cubs vs Yankees Injury Reports
Chicago Cubs
- Miguel Amaya, C - 10-day IL
New York Yankees
- Braden Shewmake, SS - Day-to-day
- Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B - 60-day IL
Cubs vs Yankees Predictions and Picks
Chicago is 25-22 on the road and 6-4 in its last ten games. The team ranks second in runs scored, seventh in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 12th in ERA. Seiya Suzuki leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had three hits and three runs scored in the Minnesota series. On the mound for Chicago is Chris Flexen, who is 5-0 with a 0.83 ERA. He typically pitches out of the bullpen and rarely gives up much in his few innings of work.
New York is 29-17 at home and 4-6 in its last ten games. The team ranks third in runs scored, sixth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank 14th in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs; he had three hits and three runs scored in the Mariners series, including a home run. On the mound for New York is Carlos Rodón, who is 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA. He has five quality starts this season but is coming off a rough outing in which he allowed six earned runs to the New York Mets.
Best Bet: New York Spread
The Cubs have struggled to score in two of their last three games, while the Yankees' offense is trending upward. Chicago will look to use a bullpen game to slow down New York's hot bats. Meanwhile, Rodón has had only two rough outings this season and usually bounces back in a big way.