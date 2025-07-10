New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 09: Oswald Peraza #18 and Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrate scoring on a double off the bat of Aaron Judge in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees' powerful bats are making up for a shaky bullpen. The Yankees have scored 19 runs in two meetings with the Seattle Mariners, led by Giancarlo Stanton's three hits and three RBIs, and Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s monster Wednesday of slugging homers. The Mariners produced rallies in each contest, but the Yanks are still on the cusp of a series sweep.

That being the case, why are the Mariners favored over the Yankees for tonight's series closer, set to begin at 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium? Seattle has only won two of its last 10 games in the Bronx, yet moneyline and run line odds at sportsbooks give the west-coast upstarts a slight nod today.

The Yankees roster is getting worn down right where it hurts. Not only is the club's relief pitching an issue, but the starting rotation is becoming a mess at the halfway point of New York's homestand.

Spread

Yankees +1.5 (-157)

Mariners -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Yankees +106

Mariners -119

Total

Over 9 (-114)

Under 9 (-103)

*The above data was collected on July 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in 10 straight New York Yankees games.

The New York Yankees are 6-1 in their last seven home games.

The total has gone under in five of Seattle's last seven games.

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Relief pitcher Luke Weaver is out with an undisclosed injury.

Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Jake Cousins is on the 60-day IL with a forearm/pectoral injury.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is on the 60-day IL with a left ankle fracture.

Seattle Mariners

Right fielder Victor Robles is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Collin Snider is on the 15-day IL with a right forearm flexor strain.

Relief pitcher Gregory Santos is on the 60-day IL with a knee injury.

Second baseman Ryan Bliss is on the 60-day IL with torn left biceps.

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Predictions and Picks

New York's making changes in its batting order as well as the pitching rota. On Tuesday, Yanks manager Aaron Boone announced that Chisholm would move to second base while DJ LeMahieu goes to the bench. To say there was uproar in the Pinstripes dugout might be an understatement. "Boone said LeMahieu was not pleased about being told he's now a bench player," blogs a tactful Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

The Yanks' pitching woes are less controversial, because everyone agrees that the position needs fast improvement. This week, though, Boone has been forced deep into a depth chart of part-time contributors. Marcus Stroman takes New York's start in tonight's game despite lingering chatter about his health. The Mariners can respond with Bryan Woo, a fine hurler who's played a big role in Seattle's improvement.