Mets vs Orioles: Odds, Spread, and Total

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JULY 08: Ronny Mauricio #10 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 08, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

This is Game 1 of a doubleheader to conclude the three-game series between the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles.

The Mets are 53-39 and second in the NL East, just half a game behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1, New York won 7-6 after rallying from a 6-2 deficit with a four-run eighth inning and securing the win in the 10th . The top of the lineup performed well, with Juan Soto leading the way with three hits.

The Orioles are 40-50 and last in the AL East. Before this series, Baltimore had a three-game winning streak, with several of those victories coming by one run. They held a solid lead in Game 1, but the bullpen gave it away late. Half of the lineup hit well, and the O's will look to bounce back from a tough loss in the series opener.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+111)

Orioles +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Mets -148

Orioles +134

Total

Over 9.5 (+104)

9.5 (+104) Under 9.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on July 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Orioles Betting Trends

The total has gone over in nine of the New York Mets' last 10 games.

The NY Mets are 5-1 SU in their last six games.

The total has gone over in six of the New York Mets' last seven games on the road.

The total has gone over in 12 of Baltimore's last 16 games against the NY Mets.

The total has gone over in six of Baltimore's last nine games at home.

The total has gone over in eight of Baltimore's last nine games when playing at home against the NY Mets.

Mets vs Orioles Injury Reports

New York Mets

Starling Marte, LF — 10-day IL.

Jose Siri, CF — 60-day IL.

Rafael Ortega, CF — Day-to-day.

Matt Rudick, CF — Day-to-day.

Nick Madrigal, 3B — 60-day IL.

Baltimore Orioles

Chadwick Tromp, C — 10-day IL.

Maverick Handley, C — 7-day IL.

Adley Rutschman, C — 10-day IL.

Gary Sanchez, C — 10-day IL.

Jorge Mateo, SS — 60-day IL.

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B — 60-day IL.

Jud Fabian, CF — Day-to-day.

Carter Young, SS — Day-to-day.

Franklin Barreto, LF — Day-to-day.

Mets vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

New York is 20-25 on the road and 5-5 in its last 10 games. The team ranks 13th in runs scored, 17th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank fifth in ERA. Pete Alonso leads the team in batting average and RBIs; he had two hits in Game 1, including a home run and two RBIs. The Mets have won five of their last six games. While the pitching has been average, the offense has been trending upward. On the mound for New York is David Peterson, who is 6-4 with a 3.35 ERA. He has nine quality starts, though walks can sometimes be an issue.

Baltimore is 19-23 at home and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The team ranks 22nd in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they have the fourth-worst ERA in the league. Cedric Mullins leads the team in home runs and RBIs; in Game 1, he recorded a walk and a run scored. The Orioles' offense is trending upward, but the pitching remains below average and inconsistent. On the mound for Baltimore is Charlie Morton, who is 5-7 with a 5.47 ERA. He has three quality starts this season and has avoided truly bad outings.

Best Bet: Under