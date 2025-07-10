Jets’ Gardner Falls to 47th Among NFL Cornerbacks as Contract Talks Near

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 05: Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jets star Sauce Gardner tumbled in the rankings this season. Out of 52 NFL cornerbacks, he landed at spot 47 in Expected Points Added per target. This sharp drop comes right as the team weighs his future contract, despite picking up his fifth-year option.

"It was well below the standard Gardner had set," said Mike Florio per NBC Sports.

The stats tell a stark story. After ranking second among 49 players in 2022, then 13th out of 47 in 2023, Gardner's stock has taken a hit. Still, experts put his worth at $21.7 million yearly, pointing to a three-year package near $64.9 million.

Fresh faces on the coaching staff want better results. Gardner took it in stride, telling ESPN: "I know I'm not perfect, but the fact that [Wilks] is trying to get perfection out of me is what I need."

The timing of a new deal stays up in the air. By picking up his fifth-year option, the Jets bought time: they'll pay him $5.2 million in 2025. This move lets them watch his progress before making big money choices.

At his current value, Gardner would rank fifth in yearly pay among NFL cornerbacks. He'd sit behind Derek Stingley Jr., Jaycee Horn, Jalen Ramsey, and Patrick Surtain II.