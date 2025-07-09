ContestsEvents
Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Seattle Mariners will continue their series against the New York Yankees tonight. The road trip got off to a bad start for Seattle, as New York’s active bats led…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees connects for his seventh inning solo home run against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on July 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners will continue their series against the New York Yankees tonight. The road trip got off to a bad start for Seattle, as New York's active bats led to a Yankees' blowout in game one. The Mariners will look to get back on track and resume their pursuit of the Houston Astros in the AL West, while the Yankees try to reclaim the AL East crown from the surging Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mariners will entrust this start to rookie Logan Evans. Despite only making eight starts, the young righty has been more than solid for Seattle, posting a 2.96 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP throughout 2025. Most recently, Evans managed to go nearly six innings without allowing a run to the Kansas City Royals. While it is true that the Yankees represent a significantly tougher challenge than Seattle, this is another opportunity for Evans to post a quality start.

Shockingly, Evans has infinitely more experience than New York's starter here. Cam Schlittler will make his MLB debut tonight after several years of work with New York's triple-A affiliate. The righty has established himself as a dominant force in the minor leagues, but he did allow six runs over a couple of innings in his most recent appearance. A solid, albeit fairly cold, Seattle lineup might provide a rough welcoming moment for the youngster.

Spread

  • Mariners +1.5 (-144)
  • Yankees -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

  • Mariners +136
  • Yankees -157

Totals

  • OVER 9.5 (-101)
  • UNDER 9.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on July 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Mariners are 38-53 ATS this season.
  • The Mariners are 21-23 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The OVER is 25-18-1 when Seattle plays away from home.
  • The Yankees are 39-49-1 ATS.
  • The Yankees are 15-27-1 ATS when playing at home.
  • The UNDER is 27-15-1 in New York's home games.

Mariners vs Yankees Injury Reports

Seattle Mariners

  • Collin Snider, RP - Out.

New York Yankees

  • Fernando Cruz, RP - Out.
  • Mark Leiter, RP - Out.

Mariners vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Tony Tellez of Tony's Picks writes, "Seattle is batting .267 on the road. The Yankees are batting .244 at home. Their bullpen has an ERA of 10.29 in their past six games. Evans in his past six starts has an ERA of 3.03. The Mariners' bullpen in their past six games carries an ERA of 2.45. NY is 6-15 at home facing teams that average 1.25 home runs per game or greater, with a -17.5-unit loss the past 1+ seasons. The Mariners are 13-10 on the road against winning teams with a +5 unit return. Play Seattle +122."

It is insane that the Mariners are underdogs in this game. Evans has provided consistently good pitching for Seattle, and Schlittler is a complete unknown on the mound for New York. This should be a solid rebound game for the Mariners as they hop on Schlittler early while Evans keeps the Yankees at bay. Both the spread and money line are in play for Seattle.

Ezra BernsteinWriter
