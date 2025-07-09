Rangers Shake Up Defense With Five Players Gone, Two Key Additions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Corey Perry #90 of the Edmonton Oilers gets a rebound in front of Darcy Kuemper #35 and Vladislav Gavrikov #84 of the Los Angeles Kings in Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The New York Rangers gutted their defense this offseason. The team sent away five players and brought in fresh blood. Fox and Schneider stand as the last men standing from the previous squad.

In a blockbuster move, Carolina snagged K'Andre Miller. The deal, worth $7.5 million yearly for eight years, brought Scott Morrow plus two draft picks, a first and second round, both set for 2026.

To patch the holes, the team struck a deal with Vladislav Gavrikov. His contract spans seven years at $7 million per season. Borgen, Soucy, and Morrow will fill out the rest of the spots under Sullivan's watch.

The shakeup started when Trouba went west to Anaheim last winter. Then Lindgren packed his bags for Colorado mid-season. The team bundled Mancini, who played just 15 times, into the Miller trade. Jones wound up in Buffalo after his contract ran dry.

These changes came after the team stumbled in three straight playoff runs. Now, Schneider shifts left to pair with Borgen. Meanwhile, Soucy teams up with Morrow at the back.

Last year's defense showed cracks. "If it wasn't for Igor Shesterkin bailing them out time and again, the season could have gone much worse than it did," wrote The Hockey Writers.