Mets vs Orioles: Odds, Spread, and Total

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JULY 08: Brett Baty #7 of the New York Mets slides into home plate and scores in the sixth inning ahead of the throw to Jacob Stallings #25 of the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 08, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Fresh off a dramatic extra-inning win, the Mets return to Oriole Park tonight aiming to take control of their three-game series against Baltimore. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST.

New York (53–39) rallied from a four-run deficit in yesterday's opener, using home runs from Ronny Mauricio, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso to force extras before Juan Soto delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the 10th for a 7–6 victory. The Mets have now won five of their last six and trail first-place Philadelphia by one in the NL East.

David Peterson (6–4, 3.18 ERA) gets the start for New York in Game 2. The lefty, who threw 6.2 innings of two-run ball his last time out, has given up just seven home runs in more than 100 innings pitched.

The Orioles (40–50) counter with right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (6–5, 4.44 ERA). He's allowed 19 home runs in 93.1 innings and will need to navigate a Mets lineup that has hit 118 long balls this season — the sixth -most in the National League.

Despite yesterday's loss, Baltimore got a historic performance from rookie starter Brandon Young, who threw the franchise's first immaculate inning in seven years.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+104)

Orioles +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Mets -151

Orioles +136

Total

Over 10 (-101)

Under 10 (-110)

The above data was collected on July 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mets are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 0-3 on the road.

The Orioles are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games but 2-2 at home.

The total has gone over in nine of the Mets' last 10 games and six of the last seven on the road.

The total has gone over in six of the Orioles' last nine home games and 12 of the last 16 against the Mets.

The Mets are 3-4 in the last seven times they've played as the favorites.

The Orioles are 4-3 during the last seven games when they've been the underdogs.

Mets vs Orioles Injury Reports

Mets

Starling Marte, LF — 10-day IL (knee).

Sean Manaea, SP — 60-day IL (elbow/oblique).

Kodai Senga, SP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Jose Butto, RP— 15-day IL (illness).

Brooks Raley, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Griffin Canning, SP — 60-day IL (Achilles)

Orioles

Adley Rutschman, C — 10-day IL (oblique).

Cade Povich, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Albert Suarez, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Mets vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

"Last night's comeback victory wasn't just luck — it was a demonstration of the firepower this Mets lineup possesses. With their top four hitters firing on all cylinders and a significant pitching advantage in tonight's matchup, I expect New York to take control early and secure the series win. Baltimore's pitching staff has been prone to implosion, and Sugano represents their most vulnerable link. The combination of Peterson's consistency and the Mets' offensive potency makes New York the clear side to back." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm

"The Mets look to have found their footing, and that should continue here against a struggling Sugano. In his last 29.1 innings, Sugano has allowed 45 hits and 23 earned runs. In 44 home innings, Sugano has a 4.91 ERA and .288 allowed batting average .... The Mets are looking like the Mets again, and they have a clear edge on the mound. The line is reasonable. Give me the Mets for another win." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place