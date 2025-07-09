Jets Have $29.7M in Cap Room as Training Camp Nears

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 05: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets in action against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

With $29.7 million in cap space, the Jets rank 12th in NFL spending power before camp starts. The funds opened up after contract changes with C.J. Mosley and Aaron Rodgers took effect in June.

"I don't think there is going to be any other roster additions or moves of consequence. I don't think the Jets are going to make some trade for a veteran receiver or defensive lineman this month," said Jets analyst Joe Caporoso per Badlands.

Weak spots on defense raise red flags. "When the Jets defense was at its best under Robert Saleh, the defensive line dominated up front with a deep bench of pass rushers, both from the edge and the interior. They lacked that in 2024, and an argument could be made that the depth has actually gotten worse this offseason, at least on paper," said Zack Rosenblatt per The Athletic.

Yet NFL insider Albert Breer sees promise, telling Sports Illustrated: "The Jets are another more-talented-than-you-think team. Both lines of scrimmage are loaded with first-rounders, and there are fewer holes than people may realize."

Money talks point to keeping stars in green. The team wants deals done with Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson before camp. Each player might command over $30 million per year, a steep price for top talent.

New GM Darren Mougey brings fresh eyes to team building. After winning just five times last season, changes were needed.