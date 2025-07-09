ContestsEvents
Ex-Patriot Schlittler Set for Yankees Debut Tonight

Top 10 Yankees prospect makes MLB debut.

Michael Cohen
Cam Schlittler on the hill for the Somerset Patriots.

Cam Schlittler on the hill for the Somerset Patriots earlier this season, makes his MLB debut Wednesday, July 9, against the Seattle Mariners.

Somerset Patriots Media

The New York Yankees have promoted Top 10 prospect Cam Schlittler to the Major League roster.

The right-handed pitcher will make his MLB debut tonight when the Yankees play host to the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 p.m. from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Schlittler appeared in ten games, nine starts for the Double-A Somerset Patriots this season. In 53 innings of work, Schlitter gave up only 14 earned runs for a 2.38 ERA and a record of 4-5. He struck out 64 batters and walked only 17 with the Patriots before getting called up to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

Ranked 10th among Yankees' top prospects, Schlittler has combined for a 6-6 record with a 2.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 76.2 innings pitched over 15 games (14 starts) on the season. He currently ranks among Yankees minor league leaders in strikeouts (T-2nd), games started (T-2nd), wins(T-4), Innings pitched (4th), and ERA (7th).

Schlittler was named the 2024 Kevin Lawn Award winner as the Yankees' minor league “Pitcher of the Year” and the South Atlantic League’s “Pitcher of the Year.” He made 25 combined appearances (23 starts) with High-A Hudson Valley, Double-A Somerset, and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024, going 8-8 with a 3.36 ERA.

Selected by the Yankees in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Schlittler was invited to Yankees Spring Training this past March, appearing in five games and tossing 16.1 innings.

Since becoming an affiliate of the New York Yankees back in 2021, the Somerset Patriots have now sent 49 players to the Major Leagues.

Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
