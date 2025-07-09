Ex-Patriot Schlittler Set for Yankees Debut Tonight
Top 10 Yankees prospect makes MLB debut.
The New York Yankees have promoted Top 10 prospect Cam Schlittler to the Major League roster.
The right-handed pitcher will make his MLB debut tonight when the Yankees play host to the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 p.m. from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Schlittler appeared in ten games, nine starts for the Double-A Somerset Patriots this season. In 53 innings of work, Schlitter gave up only 14 earned runs for a 2.38 ERA and a record of 4-5. He struck out 64 batters and walked only 17 with the Patriots before getting called up to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Ranked 10th among Yankees' top prospects, Schlittler has combined for a 6-6 record with a 2.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 76.2 innings pitched over 15 games (14 starts) on the season. He currently ranks among Yankees minor league leaders in strikeouts (T-2nd), games started (T-2nd), wins(T-4), Innings pitched (4th), and ERA (7th).
Schlittler was named the 2024 Kevin Lawn Award winner as the Yankees' minor league “Pitcher of the Year” and the South Atlantic League’s “Pitcher of the Year.” He made 25 combined appearances (23 starts) with High-A Hudson Valley, Double-A Somerset, and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024, going 8-8 with a 3.36 ERA.
Selected by the Yankees in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Schlittler was invited to Yankees Spring Training this past March, appearing in five games and tossing 16.1 innings.
Since becoming an affiliate of the New York Yankees back in 2021, the Somerset Patriots have now sent 49 players to the Major Leagues.