Saint Peter’s ICU and PICU Nurses Earn Beacon Award for Exceptional Patient Care

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Saint Peter’s University Hospital and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital have earned the Silver Beacon Award for Excellence by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN). This is the seventh Beacon Award for the ICU and the second for the PICU.

<em>Saint Peter's PICU nurses were recognized<br>for providing exceptional patient care.</em>

The Beacon Award for Excellence, a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments, recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve unit outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards: skilled communication, true collaboration, effective decision making, appropriate staffing, meaningful recognition, and authentic leadership.

Units that earn this annual award meet specific criteria established by AACN that represent the characteristics and components of the unit environment that nurses can influence to achieve nursing excellence.

<em>Saint Peter's ICU nurses were recognized for providing exceptional patient care.</em>

Many units provide exceptional patient care; however,

units recognized with the Beacon Award distinguish themselves by excelling in many areas demonstrated in their application. All awardees demonstrate dynamic and outstanding performance in the areas of patient outcomes through safe medication practices and reduced unit-acquired infections, nursing workforce through competency and mentorship, and work

environment through nurse well-being and retention, among other areas.

“This dual recognition of our ICU and PICU with the Silver Beacon Award highlights the extraordinary dedication, skill, and compassion of our critical care nursing teams. It’s a proud moment that reflects their commitment to excellence in delivering high-quality patient care in the most complex environments,” said Linda Carroll, MSN, RN, MEDSURG-BC, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer at Saint Peter’s Healthcare System.

AACN President Jennifer Adamski, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, CCRN, FCCM, applauds the commitment of the caregivers at Saint Peter’s ICU and PICU for working together to meet and exceed the high standards set forth by the Beacon Award for Excellence to achieve a silver-level designation. These dedicated healthcare professionals join other members of our exceptional community of nurses, who set the standard for optimal patient care. “The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes caregivers in outstanding units whose consistent and systematic approach to evidence-based care optimizes patient outcomes. Units that receive this national recognition serve as role models to others on their journey to excellent patient and family care,” said Adamski.