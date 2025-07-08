New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 06: Cody Bellinger #35, Trent Grisham #12, and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have stopped the bleeding. The Pinstripes staved off a rival's potential sweep by defeating the Mets on Sunday, but not before losing six times in a row on a dreadful road trip that has allowed the talented Toronto Blue Jays to take over first place in the American League East.

New York will regroup with a home stand, set to begin at 7:05 p.m. EST tonight when the Seattle Mariners visit for a series opener at Yankee Stadium. The Mariners went 1-2 in a May series versus the Yankees.

Seattle, however, does not represent the "get-well opponent" of years past. The improving Mariners are 6-2 in their last eight, coming off a truly outstanding effort on defense from a sweep over the Pirates.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+153)

Mariners +1.5 (-179)

Moneyline

Yankees -126

Mariners +114

Total

Over 9 (-111)

Under 9 (-104)

*The above data was collected on July 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Betting Trends

Sunday's win snapped a six-game New York Yankees losing streak.

The Seattle Mariners have not allowed a run in 29 consecutive innings.

Totals have gone under in five of Seattle's games in a row.

Totals have gone over in seven of New York's last eight games.

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury.

Relief pitcher Jake Cousins is on the 60-day IL with a forearm/pectoral injury.

Relief pitcher Yerry De los Santos is on the 15-day IL with right elbow discomfort.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera is on the 60-day IL with a left ankle fracture.

Seattle Mariners

Right fielder Victor Robles is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.

Relief pitcher Collin Snider is on the 15-day IL with a right forearm flexor strain.

Relief pitcher Gregory Santos is on the 60-day IL with a knee injury.

Second baseman Ryan Bliss is on the 60-day IL with a torn left biceps.

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Predictions and Picks

Seattle's pitching and fielding are too much for a weak batting lineup. The Mariners' sweep of the Pirates, in which George Kirby combined with Bryan Woo and Luis Castillo for nearly 20 scoreless frames, set a team record for consecutive shutouts. It wasn't a fluke, considering that Seattle's pitching staff put up comparable stats during a stretch of ball games against Cleveland and Boston in early June.

Aaron Judge's superb lineup has emerged from its slump at the plate. However, the Yankees' scoring only increased the frustration of losing to regional rivals. The Mets punished the Yankees for five runs in the first two innings on Saturday, after consecutive losses in which the bullpen struggled. Tonight's Yankees starter Will Warren could be a match for opposing Logan Gilbert, whose arsenal is so selective that Zach Mason of Lookout Landing thinks Gilbert only throws one sinker at a time for the "purpose of bothering (Mariners catcher) Cal (Raleigh)." But what happens when the Yanks turn to the bullpen?