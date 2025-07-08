Mets vs Orioles Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Mets look to get back in the win column and start their six-game road trip on a positive note. The Mets are 52-39 and sit second in…
The New York Mets look to get back in the win column and start their six-game road trip on a positive note.
The Mets are 52-39 and sit second in the NL East, just one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the division. They currently hold the top wild-card spot. New York recently took two out of three in the Subway Series against the Yankees. The pitching was decent to below average, but the hitting was consistent.
The Baltimore Orioles are 40-49 and last in the AL East. The O's just went 4-2 on a six-game road trip, including a sweep of the Atlanta Braves. All three games of that series were close, with two being low-scoring pitching duels. The offense has been inconsistent, but Baltimore is finding ways to win close games.
Spread
- Mets -1.5 (+118)
- Orioles +1.5 (-138)
Moneyline
- Mets -120
- Orioles +107
Total
- OVER 10 (-100)
- UNDER 10 (-108)
*The above data was collected on July 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Mets vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in eight of NY Mets' last nine games.
- NY Mets is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
- NY Mets is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Baltimore.
- Baltimore is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in 11 of Baltimore's last 15 games against NY Mets.
- Baltimore is 10-5 SU in its last 15 games at home.
Mets vs Orioles Injury Reports
New York Mets
- Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL
- Starling Marte, LF - Day-to-day
- Jose Siri, CF - 60-day IL
- Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day
- Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day
- Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL
Baltimore Orioles
- Gary Sanchez, C - 10-day IL
- Jorge Mateo, SS - 60-day IL
- Chadwick Tromp, C - 10-day IL
- Adley Rutschman, C - 10-day IL
- Ryan Mountcastle, 1B - 60-day IL
- Jud Fabian, CF - Day-to-day
- Maverick Handley, C - 7-day IL
- Carter Young, SS - Day-to-day
- Franklin Barreto, LF - Day-to-day
Mets vs Orioles Predictions and Picks
New York is 19-25 on the road and 5-5 in its last ten games. The team is tied for 13th in runs scored, 19th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank sixth in ERA. Juan Soto leads the team in home runs; he had four hits in the Yankees series, including a home run and three RBIs. The Mets look to get the pitching back on track and keep the bats hot. On the mound for New York is Clay Holmes, who is 8-4 with a 2.99 ERA.
Baltimore is 19-22 at home and 6-4 in its last ten games. The team ranks 21st in runs scored, 22nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they have the fourth-worst ERA in the league. Cedric Mullins leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had two hits in the Atlanta series, including a home run and two RBIs. On the mound for the Orioles is Brandon Young, who is 0-3 with a 7.02 ERA.
Best Bet: New York Moneyline
The Mets are coming off a solid series against the Yankees, highlighted by a consistent offense. The Orioles are looking to win their fourth game in a row, but they just swept a below-average Braves team and now face a Mets squad that is strong on both sides of the ball. Plus, Holmes gives New York a good chance to win the opener.