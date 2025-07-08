Mets vs Orioles Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 06: Francisco Lindor #12 and Antoan Richardson #66 of the New York Mets watch a replay during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on July 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The New York Mets look to get back in the win column and start their six-game road trip on a positive note.

The Mets are 52-39 and sit second in the NL East, just one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the division. They currently hold the top wild-card spot. New York recently took two out of three in the Subway Series against the Yankees. The pitching was decent to below average, but the hitting was consistent.

The Baltimore Orioles are 40-49 and last in the AL East. The O's just went 4-2 on a six-game road trip, including a sweep of the Atlanta Braves. All three games of that series were close, with two being low-scoring pitching duels. The offense has been inconsistent, but Baltimore is finding ways to win close games.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+118)

Orioles +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline

Mets -120

Orioles +107

Total

OVER 10 (-100)

UNDER 10 (-108)

*The above data was collected on July 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Orioles Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of NY Mets' last nine games.

NY Mets is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

NY Mets is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Baltimore.

Baltimore is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Baltimore's last 15 games against NY Mets.

Baltimore is 10-5 SU in its last 15 games at home.

Mets vs Orioles Injury Reports

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Starling Marte, LF - Day-to-day

Jose Siri, CF - 60-day IL

Rafael Ortega, CF - Day-to-day

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Baltimore Orioles

Gary Sanchez, C - 10-day IL

Jorge Mateo, SS - 60-day IL

Chadwick Tromp, C - 10-day IL

Adley Rutschman, C - 10-day IL

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B - 60-day IL

Jud Fabian, CF - Day-to-day

Maverick Handley, C - 7-day IL

Carter Young, SS - Day-to-day

Franklin Barreto, LF - Day-to-day

Mets vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

New York is 19-25 on the road and 5-5 in its last ten games. The team is tied for 13th in runs scored, 19th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they rank sixth in ERA. Juan Soto leads the team in home runs; he had four hits in the Yankees series, including a home run and three RBIs. The Mets look to get the pitching back on track and keep the bats hot. On the mound for New York is Clay Holmes, who is 8-4 with a 2.99 ERA.

Baltimore is 19-22 at home and 6-4 in its last ten games. The team ranks 21st in runs scored, 22nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they have the fourth-worst ERA in the league. Cedric Mullins leads the team in home runs and RBIs; he had two hits in the Atlanta series, including a home run and two RBIs. On the mound for the Orioles is Brandon Young, who is 0-3 with a 7.02 ERA.

Best Bet: New York Moneyline