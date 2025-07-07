Four Pro Wrestlers Added to Bloodsport XIV Lineup for August New Jersey Show

Josh Barnett has picked four new fighters for the Bloodsport XIV wrestling show. Jonathan Gresham, Nick Comoroto, Simon Gotch, and Matt Mako will step into the ring on August 2 in Rutherford, New Jersey.

The fights kick off at 1 p.m. sharp on Triller TV. These additions round out a stacked card that includes hard-hitting stars Masha Slamovich, Dominic Garrini, and Janai Kai.

The event features seven brutal matches. Each wrestler waits in the wings, not yet knowing their opponent. This marks another chapter in the bone-crushing Bloodsport series.

Want to watch it live? Snag your spot through Game Changer Wrestling's site. The action moves to a fresh battleground in Rutherford this time around.

The current lineup packs a punch:

Masha Slamovich

Dominic Garrini

Janai Kai

Simon Gotch

Nick Comoroto

Jonathan Gresham

Matt Mako

Bloodsport stands apart with its raw mix of wrestling skill and combat sports intensity. No ropes, no pins: just knockouts and submissions decide who walks away with a win.