New York Red Bulls vs San Jose Earthquakes: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Red Bulls will try to extend a seven-game invincible streak against San Jose this weekend. The trouble is, New York’s form is such that bookmakers don’t think…

Kurt Boyer
HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 28: Omar Valencia #5 of the New York Red Bulls plays the ball in front of Bongokuhle Hlongwane #21 of Minnesota United in the first half at Sports Illustrated Stadium on June 28, 2025 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

The New York Red Bulls will try to extend a seven-game invincible streak against San Jose this weekend. The trouble is, New York's form is such that bookmakers don't think the Red Bulls are up for the chore.

The San Jose Earthquakes welcome the New York Red Bulls to PayPal Park at 10:30 p.m. EST this Saturday night. It's the Red Bulls' first trip to the west coast since February 8's friendly in San Jose. 

Don't look now, but the Earthquakes have begun to rumble since that innocuous winter's eve. San Jose is slowly climbing in the Western Conference, boasting short Saturday odds to go with an unbeaten streak. 

Spread 

  • New York Red Bulls +0.5 (-122)
  • San Jose Earthquakes -0.5 (+102)

Moneyline 

  • New York Red Bulls +235
  • San Jose Earthquakes EV
  • Draw +300

Total 

  • OVER 3 (-110)
  • UNDER 3 (-110)

*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The New York Red Bulls have only a single MLS road win this season.
  • San Jose has lost only once in its last 12 games across all competitions. 
  • Five of the San Jose Earthquakes' last nine matches have ended in draws. 
  • The Red Bulls carry a seven-game unbeaten streak versus the Earthquakes. 

New York Red Bulls vs San Jose Earthquakes Injury Reports 

New York Red Bulls 

  • Forward Cameron Harper is out with a knee injury.
  • Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a thigh injury.
  • Midfielder Daniel Edelman is questionable with a neck injury.
  • Defender Raheem Edwards is questionable with a knee injury.

San Jose Earthquakes

  • Midfielder Noel Buck is out with a lower-body injury.
  • Midfielder Niko Tsakiris is out with a lower-body injury.
  • Defender Bruno Wilson is out with a lower-body injury.

New York Red Bulls vs San Jose Earthquakes Predictions and Picks 

San Jose's ledger of 32 goals against could trick speculators who haven't kept up with MLS during the Gold Cup. The Earthquakes are getting stingier on defense, posting three clean sheets in four matches played in less than a fortnight in May. Meanwhile, striker Cristian Arango is one of the league's best. 

New York's 2025 road record is starting to look abysmal. The Red Bulls must try for their second road win without head coach Sandro Schwarz, who got in a row with referee Ricardo Montero and was red-carded at the end of a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United last weekend. "I criticize our players. But in that game, it has to be allowed to criticize the referee," a defiant Schwarz told Michael Lewis of Front Row Soccer

An interim-coach scenario can mint a solid team effort as team captains become more vocal. But in this case, it's probably only good for one half of even-handed soccer against Arango's team. Look for the Earthquakes to manufacture a second-half winner to pay off an even-odds moneyline market.

