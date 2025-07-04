Yankees-Mets Series is About Survival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets bats against the New York Yankees during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2025 in New York City.

About 40 some odd days ago when the Yankees and Mets met up at the hallowed halls of Yankee Stadium all the rage was about Juan Soto's return to the Bronx, where he received nothing but jeers from angry, bitter Yankees fans all weekend.

The series seemed to put the Mets slugger into a prolonged slump, with many questioning his desire to play in Queens, including various stories suggesting he signed with the Mets because of his mother's influence.

It was wild. It was crazy. But the story is different this time around.

This time around the focus won't be so much on how much Juan Soto is enjoying his first season with the Mets. Heck, Soto hit a blistering .322 with 11 homers and 20 RBI in the month of June alone.

No, this time the focus will be on two teams, desperate to get back on track. Entering play Friday, the Yankees were a game out of first place with the suddenly surging Toronto Blue Jays having just swept the Bombers four straight this week.

As for Tampa Bay Rays, they are tied with the Yankees for second place.

Since their June 6 victory over the Boston Red Sox the Yankees have gone 9-16 since, including, most recently, losing five of its last six games.

The culprit? At times it has been the offense. Outside of Aaron Judge, and occasionally Jazz Chisholm and Cody Bellinger, nobody is hitting with power right now.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .143 over his last seven games. Giancarlo Stanton is hitting only .158 and Ben Rice, .153.

At the same time the Yankees pitching, which had been so good has hit a bumpy road. In the last seven games, the Yankees as a team have a 6.53 ERA, and have given up 37 earned runs in 51 innings. The bullpen has been the biggest culprit of all, blowing leads like they have consistently against Toronto.

As for the Mets, they are in no better shakes themselves. Including their victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night that snapped a four game skid, the Amazin's are 4-14 in their last 18 games.

Like the Yankees, pitching has been a major concern for the Mets. Over the last seven games, the Amazin's have a 7.08 team ERA. Injuries to Kodi Senga, Tylor Megill and Sean Manaea have crippled the Mets rotation. Instead Carlos Mendoza has been trotting out the likes of Paul Blackburn, Blake Tidwell and Frankie Montas. Nobody is getting the job down right now.

Outside of Soto, the offense hasn't been great, although the Mets got a reprieve on Wednesday when Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor both went deep against the Brewers. But make no mistake the Mets are in trouble.

They trail the Phillies by two games, and have a number of teams on their heels in the wild card.