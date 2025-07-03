Rabid Groundhog Attack Sparks Urgent Rabies Alert in New Jersey

A groundhog bit two people at The Landing complex in Hillsborough, New Jersey. Tests showed it had rabies. The township quickly put strict rules in place.

What started on June 27, pet owners must follow new rules from the Hillsborough Health Department. After checking the test results, officials now demand rabies shots for all cats and dogs, with rare exceptions.

Since 1989, wildlife officials have tracked rabies in New Jersey's animals. The deadly virus spreads through infected creatures' brain fluid and spit. Bites, cuts, and eye contact with these fluids can pass the sickness to humans.

"If any animal bites you, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention," said the NJ Health Department per Vax-Before-Travel News.

In New Jersey's woods and neighborhoods, groundhogs rank among the top rabies carriers. State workers watch other wild creatures too: raccoons prowl at night, skunks hide in gardens, and bats swoop through dark skies. Across America, bats spread rabies more than any other animal.

Quick action saves lives after animal bites. When tests show rabies, bite victims need shots right away: there's no time to wait.