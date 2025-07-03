New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Totals
The New York Yankees will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays as the AL East rivals complete their four-game series tonight. So far,…
The New York Yankees will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays as the AL East rivals complete their four-game series tonight. So far, things have been disastrous for New York, as Toronto has closed the distance in the race for the divisional crown, tying things up heading into this contest.
Luckily for manager Aaron Boone, the Yankees will have a solid starter on the mound here. Clarke Schmidt has continued his solid career in 2025, earning a 3.09 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP through his 13 starts of the season. Prior to a tough outing against the Athletics, Schmidt pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings, keeping the Yankees in the game even when the team's bats failed to pull their weight. The righty delivered a similarly excellent performance in his lone start against Toronto this season when he pitched five innings of one-run ball.
The Blue Jays should not be as confident as the Yankees in the situation surrounding their starter here. Chris Bassitt has not been terrible by any means, but he is far from a reliable starting arm, posting a 4.29 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP over 17 starts. Unlike Schmidt against the Blue Jays, Bassitt has a rough history against New York, as he allowed four runs over five frames of work in his lone appearance against Toronto's rival in 2025.
Spread
- Yankees -1.5 (+132)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-157)
Moneyline
- Yankees -123
- Blue Jays +112
Totals
- OVER 9 (+103)
- UNDER 9 (-122)
*The above data was collected on July 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Yankees are 38-48 ATS this season.
- The Yankees are 11-14 ATS against AL East opponents.
- The UNDER is 14-10-1 when New York plays a divisional opponent.
- The Blue Jays are 52-34 ATS this season.
- The Blue Jays are 17-11 ATS against divisional opponents.
- The UNDER is 28-15-1 when Toronto plays at home.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Injury Reports
New York Yankees
- Austin Wells, C - Day-to-Day.
- Trent Grisham, CF - Day-to-Day.
- Fernando Cruz, RP - Out.
Toronto Blue Jays
- Bo Bichette, SS -Day-to-Day.
- Anthony Santander, LF - Out.
- Daulton Varsho, CF - Out.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Predictions and Picks
Craig Forde of Statsalt writes, "Prior to Wednesday night, these two had already played five games against each other, with the Jays taking three of them. They have an excellent chance to stay right with the Yankees before the All-Star break, especially with Bassitt on the hill. The Jays' starter has been excellent at home this season, going 5-0 with a 2.60 ERA in nine starts. He's struck out 57 and allowed only four home runs in those games as well.
Of course, the Yankee lineup holds up at home and on the road, but their numbers definitely tick down a notch away from Yankee Stadium, especially their power numbers. Schmidt is 3-2 in five road starts this season, but had a 3.71 ERA, compared to a 2.76 ERA in eight home starts. This will be his first road start in nearly a month, and he's up against the second-best hitting team at home in the A.L., with Toronto hitting .269 at Rogers Centre, with 225 runs. Take the Blue Jays."