New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Totals

TORONTO, ON – JULY 02: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI double in the fifth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 02, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays as the AL East rivals complete their four-game series tonight. So far, things have been disastrous for New York, as Toronto has closed the distance in the race for the divisional crown, tying things up heading into this contest.

Luckily for manager Aaron Boone, the Yankees will have a solid starter on the mound here. Clarke Schmidt has continued his solid career in 2025, earning a 3.09 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP through his 13 starts of the season. Prior to a tough outing against the Athletics, Schmidt pitched 20 consecutive scoreless innings, keeping the Yankees in the game even when the team's bats failed to pull their weight. The righty delivered a similarly excellent performance in his lone start against Toronto this season when he pitched five innings of one-run ball.

The Blue Jays should not be as confident as the Yankees in the situation surrounding their starter here. Chris Bassitt has not been terrible by any means, but he is far from a reliable starting arm, posting a 4.29 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP over 17 starts. Unlike Schmidt against the Blue Jays, Bassitt has a rough history against New York, as he allowed four runs over five frames of work in his lone appearance against Toronto's rival in 2025.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+132)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

Yankees -123

Blue Jays +112

Totals

OVER 9 (+103)

UNDER 9 (-122)

*The above data was collected on July 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees are 38-48 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 11-14 ATS against AL East opponents.

The UNDER is 14-10-1 when New York plays a divisional opponent.

The Blue Jays are 52-34 ATS this season.

The Blue Jays are 17-11 ATS against divisional opponents.

The UNDER is 28-15-1 when Toronto plays at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Austin Wells, C - Day-to-Day.

Trent Grisham, CF - Day-to-Day.

Fernando Cruz, RP - Out.

Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette, SS -Day-to-Day.

Anthony Santander, LF - Out.

Daulton Varsho, CF - Out.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

Craig Forde of Statsalt writes, "Prior to Wednesday night, these two had already played five games against each other, with the Jays taking three of them. They have an excellent chance to stay right with the Yankees before the All-Star break, especially with Bassitt on the hill. The Jays' starter has been excellent at home this season, going 5-0 with a 2.60 ERA in nine starts. He's struck out 57 and allowed only four home runs in those games as well.