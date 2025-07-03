New York City FC vs Toronto FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

BRONX, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Hannes Wolf #17 of New York City FC traps the ball with his legs in the first half of the the Major League Soccer match against the Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium on June 12, 2025 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Getty Images).

The Pigeons of New York City FC couldn't wait to fly back from Canada. NYCFC tripped over itself in a humiliating 0-1 loss to CF Montreal, probably the worst team in Major League Soccer now that the LA Galaxy shows life signs. Now, it's time to host a more talented Canadian squad at Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC welcomes Toronto FC this Thursday evening at 7 p.m. EST. Toronto comes off a victory that's as uplifting as New York's loss was discouraging, having inked a surprise 3-0 blowout of the Portland Timbers last weekend. Toronto's stingy defense allowed no shots on target despite a 58% Portland possession.

Bookmakers' lines on Thursday's kickoff do not reflect the mood of either team. Las Vegas doesn't trust either of Canada's teams to rise in the east, giving the Pigeons a confident nod on the moneyline.

Spread

New York City FC -1 (EV)

Toronto FC +1 (-120)

Moneyline

New York City -170

Toronto FC +420

Draw +330

Total

Over 2.75 (-108)

Under 2.75 (-112)

*The above data was collected on July 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Betting Trends

Toronto is 2-0-1 in its last three away games.

New York City is 3-0-1 in its last four home games.

NYCFC is 1-0-2 against teams from Canada in the 2025 season.

New York City has a five-game winning streak over Toronto.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Goalkeeper Matt Freese is out on national team duty.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

Toronto FC

Midfielder Markus Cimermancic is out with a lower-body injury.

injury. Midfielder Deybi Flores is out on national team duty.

Defender Kobe Franklin is out with an ankle injury.

Defender Nicksoen Gomis is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Zane Monlouis is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Henry Wingo is out with a lower-body injury.

Forward Federico Bernardeschi is questionable with a lower-body injury.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Predictions and Picks

New York City FC was the definition of an overconfident team going to Montreal. Matthew Mangam from Hudson River Blue quoted New York's manager Mehdi Ballouchy: "... we showed up a little bit late to the party … It took halftime for us to kind of get going again." Montreal's win snapped a season-long winless skid at home.

Have oddsmakers forgotten how much trouble NYCFC is having with Canada's clubs overall? L'Impact upset the Pigeons in the Big Apple in May, two weeks after NYCFC needed an Alonso Martinez penalty kick to prevail 1-0 at Toronto. The Pigeons have beaten the Reds of Toronto FC in five consecutive meetings. However, New York's last home-field victim, Atlanta, is a pitifully poor road squad.