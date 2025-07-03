Mets Stars Top MLB All-Star Voting Thanks to Impressive Numbers Across the Board

NEW YORK – JUNE 13: The Mets team logo is displayed at Shea Stadium, home of the New York Mets baseball team, June 13, 2005 in the Queens borough of New York City. In the latest attempt for New York to salvage the 2012 Olympic bid for the city, Mayor Michael Bloomberg has committed to a plan that would help the Mets build a new stadium that could be converted for use in the Olympics if New York were to win their bid. The new stadium, which would be built adjacent to the current Shea Stadium.