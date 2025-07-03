ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mets Stars Top MLB All-Star Voting Thanks to Impressive Numbers Across the Board

Three Mets players have stormed into MLB’s All-Star Game final voting round. Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor could start after their strong showings this year. At first base, Alonso’s…

Jim Mayhew
Mets team logo is displayed at Shea Stadium,

NEW YORK – JUNE 13: The Mets team logo is displayed at Shea Stadium, home of the New York Mets baseball team, June 13, 2005 in the Queens borough of New York City. In the latest attempt for New York to salvage the 2012 Olympic bid for the city, Mayor Michael Bloomberg has committed to a plan that would help the Mets build a new stadium that could be converted for use in the Olympics if New York were to win their bid. The new stadium, which would be built adjacent to the current Shea Stadium.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Three Mets players have stormed into MLB's All-Star Game final voting round. Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor could start after their strong showings this year.

At first base, Alonso's bat has been on fire. His 18 blasts, 65 runs driven in, and .541 power numbers put him ahead of Freddie Freeman's 10 homers, 43 RBIs, and .509 slugging mark.

Lindor's stats at shortstop outshine LA's Mookie Betts in key areas. The Mets star has smacked 16 long balls while scoring 51 times and driving in 43. Betts trails with 9 homers, though he matches the 51 runs while knocking in 41.

Six players are locked in a tight battle for outfield spots. Soto leads the pack with 20 homers and 61 runs. Right behind him, Ronald Acuña Jr. hits at a scorching .361 clip. Kyle Tucker adds speed to power with 20 steals while batting .291.

The young guns make their mark too. Pete Crow-Armstrong shows off with 21 blasts and 25 stolen bags. Andy Pages turns heads with 16 homers and a solid .291 mark. Teoscar Hernández chips in 14 home runs with 53 RBIs.

The stats tell a deeper story. Alonso's 159 wRC+ and 2.6 fWAR stand out at first. Lindor adds value with a 118 wRC+ and 3.0 fWAR. Soto's mix of power and patience shows in his 153 wRC+ and 2.3 fWAR.

Winners grab starting spots in the All-Star game. The MLB will add bench players and pitchers after fans pick the starters.

Fan voting officially closed on July 2, 2025.

All-StarMetsMLB
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Mets Let Go of Former Top Prospect Alex Ramirez After Hitting Woes
New York MetsMets Let Go of Former Top Prospect Alex Ramirez After Hitting WoesJim Mayhew
Mets’ Vientos Requires Additional Rehab Games as Senga Makes Strides in Recovery
New York MetsMets’ Vientos Requires Additional Rehab Games as Senga Makes Strides in RecoveryJim Mayhew
David Wright’s Jersey Retirement: Honoring a Mets Icon’s Legacy and Lasting Influence
New York MetsDavid Wright’s Jersey Retirement: Honoring a Mets Icon’s Legacy and Lasting InfluenceJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect