Mets Stars Top MLB All-Star Voting Thanks to Impressive Numbers Across the Board
Three Mets players have stormed into MLB's All-Star Game final voting round. Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor could start after their strong showings this year.
At first base, Alonso's bat has been on fire. His 18 blasts, 65 runs driven in, and .541 power numbers put him ahead of Freddie Freeman's 10 homers, 43 RBIs, and .509 slugging mark.
Lindor's stats at shortstop outshine LA's Mookie Betts in key areas. The Mets star has smacked 16 long balls while scoring 51 times and driving in 43. Betts trails with 9 homers, though he matches the 51 runs while knocking in 41.
Six players are locked in a tight battle for outfield spots. Soto leads the pack with 20 homers and 61 runs. Right behind him, Ronald Acuña Jr. hits at a scorching .361 clip. Kyle Tucker adds speed to power with 20 steals while batting .291.
The young guns make their mark too. Pete Crow-Armstrong shows off with 21 blasts and 25 stolen bags. Andy Pages turns heads with 16 homers and a solid .291 mark. Teoscar Hernández chips in 14 home runs with 53 RBIs.
The stats tell a deeper story. Alonso's 159 wRC+ and 2.6 fWAR stand out at first. Lindor adds value with a 118 wRC+ and 3.0 fWAR. Soto's mix of power and patience shows in his 153 wRC+ and 2.3 fWAR.
Winners grab starting spots in the All-Star game. The MLB will add bench players and pitchers after fans pick the starters.
Fan voting officially closed on July 2, 2025.