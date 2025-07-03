Giants Overhaul Roster: Wilson, Burns Headline 53-Player Training Camp Preview

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 12: Brian Daboll, Head Coach of the New York Giants talks with Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants during a New York Giants practice session at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on June 12, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Giants start camp with Russell Wilson at QB and Brian Burns leading a new-look defense. The team split spots evenly: 25 each for offense and defense, plus three special teams players.

At QB, Wilson steps in as the starter. Dart and Winston will fight for backup duties, pushing out Tommy DeVito. The shift marks a total reset under center.

Fresh blood fills the run game. Cam Skattebo takes the lead after Eric Gray's weak showing of 2.5 yards per rush. Tracy and Singletary round out the backs.

Top pick Malik Nabers joins Slayton and Robinson as starting pass-catchers. Hyatt stuck around after turning heads this spring with quick cuts and sure hands.

The back end of the defense sees Banks and Flott locked in a tight race for the second corner spot. At safety, Belton turned doubters into fans during spring drills, though his tackle form still needs work.

Robertson-Harris pairs with Nunez-Roches on the line while Lawrence sits. In a twist, rookie Chatman pushed past Ledbetter for snaps, despite the vet's $500,000 guarantee.

The pass rush packs the most punch. Burns links up with Thibodeaux and Carter to hunt QBs, backed by the steady Golston. This trio could wreck game plans.

Up front, Neal shifts inside to guard as part of a ten-man wall. Schmitz anchors the middle, with Thomas locking down the blind side.